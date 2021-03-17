Log in
3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A.

(RRRP3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 03/16
44.48 BRL   -3.97%
3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S A : 4Q20 Results Presentation

03/17/2021 | 09:29am EDT
Disclaimer

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements about future events that are not based on historical facts and are not assurances of future results. Such forward looking statements merely reflect the Company's current views and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. Such terms as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "plan", "project", "seek", "should", along with similar or analogous expressions, are used to identify such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned that these statements are only projections and may differ materially from actual future results or events. Readers are referred to the documents filed by the Company at CVM, specifically the Company's most recent Reference Form, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including, among other things, risks relating to general economic and business conditions, including crude oil, exchange rates, uncertainties inherent in making estimates of our oil and gas reserves, international and Brazilian political, economic and social developments, receipt of governmental approvals and licenses and our ability of manage business. The Company undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement and were made at this presentation date.

In addition, this presentation also contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under Brazilian GAAP or IFRS. These measures do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures provided by other companies. The Company proves these measures because uses them as a measure of company performance; however, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures that have been disclosed in accordance with Brazilian GAAP or IFRS.

2020 Highlights | 3R reached key accomplishments since the IPOFinancial PerformanceStrategy

3R implemented all goals established in the IPO:

Acquisition of Recôncavo and Peroá Clusters, expanding 2P reserves by 73.4 Mboe, with attractive entry multiplesSUDENE - tax incentive to reduce 75%¹ of Income Tax rate for Polo Macau for a period of 10 years

With the acquisition of Polo Peroá, 3R becomes one of the largest gas producers in the country, following the strategy of balancing the portfolio between oil and gas assets

Net revenue reached R$85.2 million in the 4Q, an increase of 4.4% vs 3Q20, totaling R$ 204.3 million in 2020

Net Revenue

(R$ MM)

+4.4%

Macau lifting cost ended 4Q20 in US$5.26, benchmark in the oil and gas industry.

3Q20

Operation

Macau operation points out the potential of the acquired assets and begins to validate 3R's management and investment thesis

Macau Oil Production

4Q20

(thousand bblpd)

4.6

+12.7%

Source: Company and ANP | (1) Combined rate of IR and CSLL goes from 34% to 15.25%. Effect is not reflected in the reserves certification report for Macau Cluster (reference date june 2020).

Adjusted Ebitda reached R$50.5 million in the 4Q20, an increase of 1.2% vs 3Q20, with Adjusted Ebitda Margin of 59%.

Adjusted Ebitda

(R$ MM)

+1.2%

49.9

50.5

3Q20

4Q20

3R Petroleum | Efficient portfolio management and prepared to grow

Source: Company and ANP | (1) Considering total production operated in Macau, Pescada Arabaiana, Fazenda Belém, Rio Ventura, Recôncavo and Peroá Clusters

Fastest growing onshore oil producer in Brazil

Strategy of revitalization of mature fields with low recovery factor and no exploratory risksTotal production of the 6 assets to be operated by 3R reached a daily average of ~17.9kboe(¹) in 2020 with 14.2kboe regarding 3R portion

Experienced management in revitalizing mature fields, supported by strong corporate governance

Path to growth supported by acquisitions with a low entry multiples(amount paid per reserve)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 11:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 190 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
Net income 2020 48,0 M 8,55 M 8,55 M
Net cash 2020 163 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 96,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 871 M 874 M 867 M
EV / Sales 2020 24,8x
EV / Sales 2021 9,71x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart 3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A.
Duration : Period :
3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 50,50 BRL
Last Close Price 44,48 BRL
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paula Kovarsky Rotta Independent Director
Guilherme Affonso Ferreira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A.19.57%903
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.00%1 905 346
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC23.03%164 970
TOTAL SE15.48%129 344
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED26.25%120 649
GAZPROM10.61%76 597
