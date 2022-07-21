Production at Brazil's Petrobras falls; refinery utilization nears 100%

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 21 (Reuters) - Oil production at
Brazil's Petrobras fell in the second quarter as asset
divestments and increased work stoppages took their toll, while
the company's refinery utilization rate hit a whopping 97%.
In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA,
as the state-run firm is formally known, said crude production
came to 2.114 million barrels per day, down 5.2% from the
previous quarter and 5% from the same period a year ago.
Including natural gas, the company produced 2.653 million
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), down 5.1% in both
quarterly and annual terms.
In comments accompanying the results, Petrobras attributed
the decline to the sale of 10% of its Sepia and Atapu fields to
a pair of Chinese state-run companies, China National Offshore
Oil Corp and China National Offshore Development Corp. The
company also completed a smaller divestment to Brazilian oil
independent 3R Petroleo Oleo e Gas SA.
Second quarter production was also affected by an increase
in maintenance stoppages, Petrobras said.
The company characterized the production decline as in line
with expectations, and said it was not revising its 2022
production guidance of roughly 2.6 million boepd.
Two major platforms, the P-68 and the Carioca FPSO,
continued to ramp up, while the Guanabara FPSO came online.
Refinery utilization rates came in at 89%, up 2% in
quarterly terms and 14% in annual terms. Its refineries were
running nearly full tilt, at 97%, at the end of June.
Petrobras warned there would be a significant number of
planned stoppages at its refineries in the second half of the
year, particularly during the fourth quarter.
