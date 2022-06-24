3SBio : 1530.HK) _ Prospectus

IMPORTANT

IMPORTANT: If you are in doubt about any of the contents of this prospectus, you should obtain independent professional advice.

3SBIO INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

GLOBAL OFFERING

Number of Offer Shares under the : 606,100,000 Shares (including 484,880,000 New Global Offering Shares and 121,220,000 Sale Shares subject to the

Over-allotment Option)

Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares : 60,610,000 Shares (subject to reallocation)

Number of International Placing Shares : 545,490,000 Shares (including 424,270,000 New Shares and 121,220,000 Sale Shares subject to reallocation and the Over-allotment Option)

Maximum Offer Price : HK$9.10 per Offer Share plus brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars, subject to refund)

Nominal Value : US$0.00001 Stock Code : 1530

Joint Sponsors

Joint Global Coordinators

Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this prospectus, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this prospectus.

A copy of this prospectus, having attached thereto the documents specified in the section headed "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection" in Appendix V to this prospectus, has been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Securities and Futures Commission and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of this prospectus or any other document referred to above.

Our Company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and substantially all of our businesses are located in the PRC. Potential investors should be aware of the differences in legal, economic and financial systems between the Cayman Islands, the PRC and Hong Kong and that there are different risk factors relating to the investment in our Company. Potential investors should also be aware that the regulatory frameworks in the Cayman Islands and the PRC are different from the regulatory framework in Hong Kong and should take into consideration the different market nature of our Shares. Such differences and risk factors are set out in the sections headed "Risk Factors" and "Regulations" in this prospectus.

The Offer Price is expected to be fixed by agreement between the Joint Global Coordinators (on behalf of the Underwriters) and us on the Price Determination Date. The Price Determination Date is expected to be on or around Thursday, June 4, 2015 and, in any event, not later than Monday, June 8, 2015. The Offer Price will be not more than HK$9.10 per Offer Share and is currently expected to be not less than HK$8.30 per Offer Share unless otherwise announced. If, for any reason, the Offer Price is not agreed by Monday, June 8, 2015 between the Joint Global Coordinators (on behalf of the Underwriters) and us, the Global Offering will not proceed and will lapse.

The Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities law in the United States and may not be offered, sold, pledged or transferred within the United States, except that Offer Shares may be offered, sold or delivered to QIBs in reliance on an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act provided by, and in accordance with the restrictions of, Rule 144A or another exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. The Offer Shares may be offered, sold or delivered outside the United States in offshore transactions in accordance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

The Joint Global Coordinators (on behalf of the Underwriters) may, with our consent, reduce the number of Offer Shares being offered under the Global Offering and/or the indicative Offer Price range below that stated in this prospectus at any time on or prior to the morning of the last day for lodging applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. In such a case, an announcement will be published in South China Morning Post (in English) and Hong Kong Economic Times (in Chinese) not later than the morning of the day which is the last day for lodging applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering.

The obligations of the Hong Kong Underwriters under the Hong Kong Underwriting Agreement are subject to termination by the Joint Bookrunners (on behalf of the Underwriters) if certain grounds arise prior to 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on the Listing Date. Please refer to the section headed "Underwriting-Underwriting Arrangements and Expenses-Hong Kong Public Offering-Grounds for Termination" in this prospectus.