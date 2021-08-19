3U : Arne Henne appointed to the Management Board of weclapp SE

Chief Revenue Officer will help drive growth course

International marketing, sales and management experience

Marburg, 19 August 2021 - The Supervisory Board of weclapp SE, Frankfurt/M., a subsidiary of 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN DE0005167902), has appointed Arne Henne to the company's Management Board. As Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of weclapp SE, Arne Henne will decisively drive the growth course of weclapp SE in Germany and internationally and will now take up his position immediately.

Arne Henne (born 1983) brings with him many years of experience in online marketing and sales of innovative technologies as well as in significant management functions at international - also listed - companies and organisations. Among other things, he led the SME business in Europe, Africa and the Middle East (EMEA) at Facebook for several years and subsequently built up the distribution partner business of Yext (www.yext.com), the AI pioneer for online digital search functions, in the same regions.

As part of the continuous implementation of its growth strategy, weclapp SE is thus intensifying its online marketing for its multi-award-winning cloud-based enterprise software (ERP) platform and preparing to enter further European markets. In perspective, weclapp aims to become the preferred ERP solution for SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) worldwide.

'In Arne Henne, we are being joined by a leader who has repeatedly opened up international markets for innovative digital B2B products', emphasises Ertan Özdil, CEO of weclapp SE. 'I am looking forward to this new colleague, who will quickly and emphatically help expand weclapp's international presence with his hands-on mentality and thanks to his experience and successes, for example in international B2B and partner sales, but also in company acquisitions.'

