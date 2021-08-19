Log in
    UUU   DE0005167902

3U HOLDING AG

(UUU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

3U : Arne Henne appointed to the Management Board of weclapp SE

08/19/2021 | 03:04am EDT
  • Chief Revenue Officer will help drive growth course
  • International marketing, sales and management experience

Marburg, 19 August 2021 - The Supervisory Board of weclapp SE, Frankfurt/M., a subsidiary of 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN DE0005167902), has appointed Arne Henne to the company's Management Board. As Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of weclapp SE, Arne Henne will decisively drive the growth course of weclapp SE in Germany and internationally and will now take up his position immediately.

Arne Henne (born 1983) brings with him many years of experience in online marketing and sales of innovative technologies as well as in significant management functions at international - also listed - companies and organisations. Among other things, he led the SME business in Europe, Africa and the Middle East (EMEA) at Facebook for several years and subsequently built up the distribution partner business of Yext (www.yext.com), the AI pioneer for online digital search functions, in the same regions.

As part of the continuous implementation of its growth strategy, weclapp SE is thus intensifying its online marketing for its multi-award-winning cloud-based enterprise software (ERP) platform and preparing to enter further European markets. In perspective, weclapp aims to become the preferred ERP solution for SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) worldwide.

'In Arne Henne, we are being joined by a leader who has repeatedly opened up international markets for innovative digital B2B products', emphasises Ertan Özdil, CEO of weclapp SE. 'I am looking forward to this new colleague, who will quickly and emphatically help expand weclapp's international presence with his hands-on mentality and thanks to his experience and successes, for example in international B2B and partner sales, but also in company acquisitions.'

Further Information:
Dr Joachim Fleing
Investor Relations
3U HOLDING AG
Tel.: +49 6421 999-1200
Fax: +49 6421 999-1222
E-mail: IR@3U.net

About 3U:
3U HOLDING AG (www.3u.net) has its headquarters in Marburg, Germany, and was founded in 1997. It is the operating management and investment holding company at the head of the 3U Group. It acquires, operates and sells companies in the three segments of ITC (Information and Telecommunications Technology), Renewable Energies and SHAC (Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology). The 3U Group has successful and profitable business models based on megatrends in all three segments. It continues to expand its business activities dynamically, particularly in its strongest growth areas of cloud computing and online trading, in which it is striving to achieve leading positions in the market.

3U HOLDING AG's shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and on the German regional stock exchanges (ISIN: DE0005167902; identifier: UUU).

Disclaimer

3U Holding AG published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 07:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
