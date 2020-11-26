3U : Construction planning service complements Selfio's advisory offering

Marburg, 26 November 2020 - Selfio GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN DE0005167902), complements its extensive advisory offering with a professional construction planning service. Under the motto 'Do it yourself - but do it right', the 3U e-commerce in sanitary, heating and air conditioning technology has long distinguished itself from the competition through a variety of 'how-to'-media, including currently more than 100 video tutorials on its own YouTube channel Selfio TV.

With regard to the planning services, Selfio focuses on the core areas of the products offered in its online shop. Heating, ventilation and solar thermal systems are professionally planned by the experienced Selfio team. 'The new planning services fit in perfectly with Selfio and our philosophy and show once again that we are more than just an online shop', emphasizes Selfio's Managing Director Roger Moore.

Customers receive the classic services of a planning office at fixed prices according to their specific requirements: from the necessary calculations and plans for a professional installation to the material recommendations for the implementation of the project. This way, builders and refurbishers receive everything from one single source - without having to call on additional services from third parties.

'In our strategic focus on online trading, we continue to see great potential for growth and gains in market share, but also for the steady improvement of earnings,' emphasises Michael Schmidt, Speaker of the Management Board of 3U HOLDING AG. 'Our 12-point plan for our SHAC segment (sanitary, heating and air conditioning technology) also expressly targets the optimisation of our product range and service offering. With the planning service, we are responding to the growing interest of our customers and further expanding our competitive advantages'.

