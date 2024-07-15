EQS-News: 3U HOLDING AG / Key word(s): Investment/Mergers & Acquisitions

3U HOLDING AG: merger of Selfio GmbH with Selfio SE entered into the commercial register



15.07.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Merger of subsidiary Selfio GmbH into a Societas Europaea (SE) now completed

Share capital of the new Group company increases to more than EUR 30 million

IPO option for Selfio SE still under intensive review

Marburg, 15.07.2024 – Entry on 11 July 2024 into the commercial register of Selfio GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of 3U HOLDING AG, marks the completion of the company’s merger with Selfio SE (Societas Europaea, European Company). A respective merger agreement was notarized by the shareholders back in 2023.

SELFIO GmbH has transferred its entire assets by way of a merger to the new company. Accordingly, Selfio SE's share capital amounts to EUR 30.12 million. With regard to the assets contributed, an independent expert opinion commissioned by the registry court attested that Selfio GmbH had an enterprise value of more than EUR 30 million. The outcome of the expert opinion was based on the balance sheet assets, including the company’s capital resources, on the one hand, as well as its existing customer base and the associated future revenue potential, along with the company’s prospects for success, on the other. Upon completion and entry of the merger, 3U HOLDING AG as the Group’s parent company holds 100% of the shares in Selfio SE.

The now completed merger and the choice of the company’s legal form is be seen in the context of 3U HOLDING AG’s strategy in its SHAC (Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology) segment. A possible initial public offering of Selfio SE as an option for financing growth is the subject of further intensive review.

“The merger represents an important strategic step which underscores the nature of a company aligned to growth, while significantly strengthening Selfio’s equity base and its credit standing,” comments Uwe Knoke, Board member responsible for Strategy and Business Development at 3U HOLDING AG. “The necessary reorganisation of the company structure has now been successfully concluded, which will enable Selfio’s positioning in the market to be reinforced,” Knoke states in explanation.

About 3U:

3U HOLDING AG (www.3U.net), based in Marburg, Germany, was founded in 1997. As the operating management and investment holding company, it heads up the 3U Group. With a view to increasing the value for the shareholders, employees, customers, suppliers and all stakeholders, the company acquires, operates and sells companies in the three segments of ITC (Information and Telecommunications Technology), Renewable Energies and SHAC (Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology). The 3U Group operates successfully and profitably with its business models in mega trends in all three segments and is striving to attain market leadership in particular with its e-commerce business model.

3U HOLDING AG shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and on German regional stock exchanges (ISIN: DE0005167902; identifier: UUU).

Contact:Thomas FritscheLeitung Unternehmenskommunikation & Investor Relations3U HOLDING AGFrauenbergstraße 31-33D-35039 MarburgTel.: + 49 (0)6421 999-1200Fax: + 49 (0)6421 999-1222Email: IR@3U.netwww.3u.net