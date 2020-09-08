DGAP-News: 3U HOLDING AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Alliance

3U HOLDING AG: weclapp SE and Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG cooperate



08.09.2020 / 07:00

weclapp SE and Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG cooperate

- The discoverFP customer portal and weclapp ensure more efficiency in everyday business and secure communication and business processes

- Partners address the same medium-sized customers

- Start in Germany, future internationalisation possible

Marburg, 8 September 2020 - Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000), expert for secure mail business and secure digital communication processes (FP), and weclapp SE, a subsidiary of 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN DE0005167902), have agreed on a sales cooperation. Under the terms of the agreement, FP will provide its customers with online access to the cloud-based ERP platform weclapp via the portal discoverFP. Initially, all customers of the German FP sales organisation will have this possibility. The agreement can be extended to other FP national companies in the future. FP receives commissions on the sales generated in this way at weclapp SE.

The active marketing is to start shortly.

Ertan Özdil, CEO of weclapp SE, underlines: "Francotyp-Postalia and weclapp address the same medium-sized customer groups: successful companies and service providers who are currently on the road to digitalisation. Also, FP brings weclapp within reach of their broad customer base, and weclapp opens up comprehensive and easy-to-use possibilities for faster, team-oriented work for these companies".

"For discoverFP, we are constantly looking for attractive offers that make our customers' everyday office life and their communication and business processes more digital and thus easier and more efficient," adds Patricius de Gruyter, Chief Sales Officer of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG. "In our search for an innovative, comprehensive ERP solution for medium-sized businesses, we found what we were looking for at weclapp.

The cloud-based one-stop platform discoverFP represents the convenient way for FP's customers to enter the new, digital working world. In addition to practical enhancements for reporting cost centres and managing postage rates, which make letter communication with a modern franking machine even more efficient and cost-saving, discoverFP also allows other FP products and offers from partners to be discovered and used. FP customers benefit, for example, from FP Parcel Shipping (parcel shipping solution for the American market) or the process-supporting FP Sign (eSignature workflow solution for every industry). The overall goal is to reduce administrative effort, make processes more efficient and, as a partner, to accompany customers step by step on the path to meaningful digitalisation.

As a cloud-based ERP platform, weclapp enables its enterprise customers to process all business transactions from customer contact to invoicing comprehensively with only one software, independent of location and system. Developed for internal and comprehensive teamwork, weclapp ensures faster workflows and more efficient work. The intuitive user guidance simplifies the introduction of the software, the onboarding of the employees and the daily work. The offer as Software-as-a-Service makes on-site installations - for introduction or updates - obsolete: Users automatically always work with the latest version. With ISO/IEC 27001 certification and data hosting in German data centres, the software meets high data security standards.

About weclapp:

weclapp SE was founded in 2008 and offers since 2013 the cloud-based platform of the same name. Since market entry it has grown by an average of 50% each year and is operating profitably. With Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) it addresses mainly small and medium-sized companies, especially with the integrated ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and CRM (Customer Relationship Management) functionalities. Customers thus have unlimited access to their business transactions and data from any Internet-capable end device and from any location connected to the Internet. With storage and computing capacities in Germany and Switzerland and the certification according to ISO 27001, weclapp offers a high degree of data security. The platform has repeatedly been awarded the title of ERP system of the year. The weclapp SE is based in Frankfurt am Main with further locations in Marburg and Kitzingen. It is a subsidiary of the 3U HOLDING AG based in Marburg.

About Francotyp-Postalia:

The international, listed FP Group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert in secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes (FP = "secure digital communication"). As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers digital solutions for companies and authorities as well as products and services for efficient mail processing and the consolidation of business mail in the "Software/Digital", "Franking and Inserting" and "Mail Services" segments. The Group generated revenue of more than EUR 210 million in 2019. FP has subsidiaries based in ten different countries and is represented by its own trading network in an additional 40 countries. With a company history spanning almost 100 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP has a more than twelve percent share in the global market for franking systems. In the digital sector, it offers unique, highly secure solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT/IIoT) and for signing documents digitally.

Further information is available at www.fp-francotyp.com.

About 3U:

3U HOLDING AG (www.3U.net) 3U HOLDING AG (www.3U.net) has its headquarters in Marburg, Germany, and was founded in 1997. It is the operating management and investment holding company at the head of the 3U Group. It acquires, operates and sells companies in the three segments of ITC (Information and Telecommunications Technology), Renewable Energies and SHAC (Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology). The 3U Group has successful and profitable business models based on megatrends in all three segments. It continues to expand its business activities dynamically, particularly in its strongest growth areas of cloud computing and online trading, in which it is striving to achieve leading positions in the market.

3U HOLDING AG's shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and on the German regional stock exchanges (ISIN: DE0005167902; identifier: UUU).

