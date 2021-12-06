3U : TELECOM GmbH wins new customers

Further increase in data centre utilisation

Subscriber network operators rely on 3U TELECOM

Positive outlook for 2022

Marburg, 6 December 2021 - 3U TELECOM GmbH, a subsidiary of 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN DE0005167902), continues to successfully expand its business and is laying solid foundations for further development. In the Data Center Services (DCS) business area, new customers in particular have rented capacities and thus increased the utilisation of the data centre space in Berlin and Hanover from around 50 % in January 2021 to now more than 80 %.

3U TELECOM's Next Generation Network is one of the technologically leading telephone networks in Germany. Subscriber network operators large and small are increasingly relying on the use of this offering. The ISO 27001 certification confirmed in June 2021 is proving to be another important competitive advantage. In the last 12 months, new contracts were concluded with a total of 14 network and service providers.

Against this background, 3U TELECOM GmbH expects to continue its positive development in the coming financial year.

Uwe Knoke, Managing Director of 3U TELECOM GmbH and CFO of 3U HOLDING AG, emphasises: "It is an essential part of our strategy to constantly expand the scope of our business customers and partners. In this way we not only tend to compensate for the foreseeable run-out of our voice retail business with call-by-call numbers - we also strive for sustainable profitable growth for our B2B business in telephony, managed services and data centres. We look back on a successful year in which our new initiatives in marketing and sales have borne gratifying fruit. Certified security and service quality as well as unconditional customer orientation are a good basis for further progress."

