Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. 3U Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UUU   DE0005167902

3U HOLDING AG

(UUU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

3U : TELECOM GmbH wins new customers

12/06/2021 | 03:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Further increase in data centre utilisation
  • Subscriber network operators rely on 3U TELECOM
  • Positive outlook for 2022

Marburg, 6 December 2021 - 3U TELECOM GmbH, a subsidiary of 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN DE0005167902), continues to successfully expand its business and is laying solid foundations for further development. In the Data Center Services (DCS) business area, new customers in particular have rented capacities and thus increased the utilisation of the data centre space in Berlin and Hanover from around 50 % in January 2021 to now more than 80 %.

3U TELECOM's Next Generation Network is one of the technologically leading telephone networks in Germany. Subscriber network operators large and small are increasingly relying on the use of this offering. The ISO 27001 certification confirmed in June 2021 is proving to be another important competitive advantage. In the last 12 months, new contracts were concluded with a total of 14 network and service providers.

Against this background, 3U TELECOM GmbH expects to continue its positive development in the coming financial year.

Uwe Knoke, Managing Director of 3U TELECOM GmbH and CFO of 3U HOLDING AG, emphasises: "It is an essential part of our strategy to constantly expand the scope of our business customers and partners. In this way we not only tend to compensate for the foreseeable run-out of our voice retail business with call-by-call numbers - we also strive for sustainable profitable growth for our B2B business in telephony, managed services and data centres. We look back on a successful year in which our new initiatives in marketing and sales have borne gratifying fruit. Certified security and service quality as well as unconditional customer orientation are a good basis for further progress."

Further Information:
Dr Joachim Fleing
Investor Relations
3U HOLDING AG
Tel.: +49 6421 999-1200
Fax: +49 6421 999-1222
E-mail: IR@3U.net

About 3U:
3U HOLDING AG (www.3u.net) has its headquarters in Marburg, Germany, and was founded in 1997. It is the operating management and investment holding company at the head of the 3U Group. It acquires, operates and sells companies in the three segments of ITC (Information and Telecommunications Technology), Renewable Energies and SHAC (Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology). The 3U Group has successful and profitable business models based on megatrends in all three segments. It continues to expand its business activities dynamically, particularly in its strongest growth areas of cloud computing and online trading, in which it is striving to achieve leading positions in the market.

3U HOLDING AG's shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and on the German regional stock exchanges (ISIN: DE0005167902; identifier: UUU).

Disclaimer

3U Holding AG published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 08:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about 3U HOLDING AG
03:32a3U : TELECOM GmbH wins new customers
PU
11/113U Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
11/103U NINE-MONTH FIGURES : organic revenue growth of 5.0% and ongoing dynamic expansion of ar..
PU
10/29Announcement of management changes in the 3U HOLDING Group
PU
10/293U Holding AG Announces Executive Changes
CI
10/22WECLAPP SE : ITscope GmbH takeover completed
PU
10/143U : Weclapp SE acquires German start-up FinanzGeek
PU
09/303U : Photovoltaic system installed on the 3U distribution centre in Koblenz
PU
09/303U Holding Ag Builds Rooftop Photovoltaic System at its Koblenz Site
CI
08/193U : Arne Henne appointed to the Management Board of weclapp SE
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 58,5 M 66,0 M 66,0 M
Net income 2021 2,77 M 3,12 M 3,12 M
Net Debt 2021 8,50 M 9,59 M 9,59 M
P/E ratio 2021 54,1x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 147 M 165 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,65x
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 227
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart 3U HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
3U Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3U HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,15 €
Average target price 4,03 €
Spread / Average Target -2,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Schmidt Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Thoenes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Thies Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Beck-Bazlen Member-Supervisory Board
Joachim Fleing Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
3U HOLDING AG85.27%165
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.53.53%425 851
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.56.00%167 554
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.37.56%13 486
KINGFISHER PLC22.41%9 091
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED2.19%5 432