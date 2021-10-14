3U : Weclapp SE acquires German start-up FinanzGeek

New tool for self-employed and micro-enterprises unlocks additional market segment for weclapp

Market launch planned for the first half of 2022

Marburg, 14 October 2021 - weclapp SE, a subsidiary of 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN DE0005167902), has acquired all shares in FinanzGeek GmbH, Worms, for a cash consideration of less than EUR 1 million. The cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution of the same name is on the verge of entering the market; around 300 interested persons are currently using a free trial version. It offers self-employed persons and micro-enterprises essential advantages of a comprehensive business software, is geared to the needs of this market segment and can be used regardless of industry. FinanzGeek customers receive a detailed overview of their key figures in the areas of finance, projects, customer and employee satisfaction. This allows business processes to be handled digitally and effectively. Alarm and notification functions help to constantly improve the company's Success.

Final development steps will be carried out with the cooperation of the founders of FinanzGeek within the weclapp organisation. Active marketing is then to begin immediately and is planned for the first half of 2022 at the latest. It is expected that thanks to this expansion of the scope of services, the number of active clients of the weclapp group will increase at an accelerated rate. This does not only concern users who are acquired in direct sales via finanzgeek.de; test users who are looking for suitable solutions on weclapp.com will also be provided with an easy and cost-effective gateway solution.

Ertan Özdil, CEO of weclapp SE, sees considerable potential: "About half of the medium-sized companies are self-employed and micro-enterprises with less than five employees. On our way to becoming the world's preferred cloud-based business solution for SMEs, we do not want to neglect this customer group. The acquisition of FinanzGeek provides us with a fast, promising access to this market segment. Small customers for whom weclapp is too extensive can work efficiently with the help of FinanzGeek; customers who grow out of FinanzGeek we shall welcome on the weclapp platform just as we do now all medium-sized businesses."

