3U : can continue Voice Retail business for two more years

3U Group companies join agreement on continuation of call-by-call

Call-by-call and Preselection fixed-line telephony possible until 31 December 2024

Contract extension strengthens business in the ITC segment

Marburg, 14 June 2022 - 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN DE0005167902) can continue its traditional Voice Retail business for another two years.

Deutsche Telekom and the registered Association of Telecommunications and Value-Added Service Providers (VATM e.V.) have agreed to enable the so-called network provider selection until the end of 2024. The previously existing agreement was limited until 31 December 2022.

3U TELECOM GmbH is a member of VATM. 3U TELECOM and all other Call-by-Call companies within the 3U Group have joined and benefit from the contract extension.

In its business area Telecommunications in the ITC (Information and Telecommunications Technology) segment, Group companies of 3U HOLDING AG provide services in the fields of Voice Retail, Voice Business, Data Centre Services and Managed IT Services. Under Voice Retail, the company offers call-by-call and pre-selection services to fixed-network customers of Deutsche Telekom. Using these services, customers can make cheap and reliable calls worldwide.

Uwe Knoke, board member of 3U HOLDING AG and Managing Director of 3U TELECOM GmbH, says: "3U HOLDING AG has its origins in the Voice Retail business. This business model has shaped our company and was the main reason for its success, especially in the early years. Even today, there is still a relevant, albeit rather declining, demand for this service: last year, Voice Retail had a 17 percent share of the Telecommunications Division's revenue within the ITC segment. With regards to total revenue of the ITC segment, Voice Retail accounted for almost 8 percent in the 2021 financial year. We are pleased that, contrary to expectations, Voice Retail will now contribute two more years to the business success of this segment."

Pascal Koppetsch, who accompanied the negotiations with VATM on behalf of Deutsche Telekom, emphasises in the joint statement: "we are happy to extend our agreement with VATM. As long as call-by-call and preselection are in demand in the market and these are economically feasible for us, we are happy to continue to enable the existing variety of offers."

The joint announcement by Deutsche Telekom and VATM is available in German language on the VATM press portal: https://www.vatm.de/pressemitteilung-call-by-call-preselection-werden-verlaengert/

