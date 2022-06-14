Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. 3U Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UUU   DE0005167902

3U HOLDING AG

(UUU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:13 2022-06-14 am EDT
2.375 EUR   +0.64%
03:13a3U : can continue Voice Retail business for two more years
PU
06/03Wüwi Beteiligungsgesellschaft Mbh agreed to acquire a 75% stake in Innohubs Gmbh from 3U Holding AG.
CI
06/033U : sells its stake in InnoHubs GmbH to co-partner
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

3U : can continue Voice Retail business for two more years

06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2022-06-13
3U HOLDING AG can continue Voice Retail business for two more years
  • 3U Group companies join agreement on continuation of call-by-call
  • Call-by-call and Preselection fixed-line telephony possible until 31 December 2024
  • Contract extension strengthens business in the ITC segment

Marburg, 14 June 2022 - 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN DE0005167902) can continue its traditional Voice Retail business for another two years.

Deutsche Telekom and the registered Association of Telecommunications and Value-Added Service Providers (VATM e.V.) have agreed to enable the so-called network provider selection until the end of 2024. The previously existing agreement was limited until 31 December 2022.

3U TELECOM GmbH is a member of VATM. 3U TELECOM and all other Call-by-Call companies within the 3U Group have joined and benefit from the contract extension.

In its business area Telecommunications in the ITC (Information and Telecommunications Technology) segment, Group companies of 3U HOLDING AG provide services in the fields of Voice Retail, Voice Business, Data Centre Services and Managed IT Services. Under Voice Retail, the company offers call-by-call and pre-selection services to fixed-network customers of Deutsche Telekom. Using these services, customers can make cheap and reliable calls worldwide.

Uwe Knoke, board member of 3U HOLDING AG and Managing Director of 3U TELECOM GmbH, says: "3U HOLDING AG has its origins in the Voice Retail business. This business model has shaped our company and was the main reason for its success, especially in the early years. Even today, there is still a relevant, albeit rather declining, demand for this service: last year, Voice Retail had a 17 percent share of the Telecommunications Division's revenue within the ITC segment. With regards to total revenue of the ITC segment, Voice Retail accounted for almost 8 percent in the 2021 financial year. We are pleased that, contrary to expectations, Voice Retail will now contribute two more years to the business success of this segment."

Pascal Koppetsch, who accompanied the negotiations with VATM on behalf of Deutsche Telekom, emphasises in the joint statement: "we are happy to extend our agreement with VATM. As long as call-by-call and preselection are in demand in the market and these are economically feasible for us, we are happy to continue to enable the existing variety of offers."

The joint announcement by Deutsche Telekom and VATM is available in German language on the VATM press portal: https://www.vatm.de/pressemitteilung-call-by-call-preselection-werden-verlaengert/

Further Information:
Dr Stephanie Nickel
Investor Relations
3U HOLDING AG
Tel.: +49 6421 999-2211
Fax: +49 6421 999-1222
E-mail: IR@3U.net

About 3U:
3U HOLDING AG (www.3u.net) has its headquarters in Marburg, Germany, and was founded in 1997. It is the operating management and investment holding company at the head of the 3U Group. It acquires, operates and sells companies in the three segments of ITC (Information and Telecommunications Technology), Renewable Energies and SHAC (Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology). The 3U Group has successful and profitable business models based on megatrends in all three segments. It continues to expand its business activities dynamically, particularly in its strongest growth areas of cloud computing and online trading, in which it is striving to achieve leading positions in the market.

3U HOLDING AG's shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and on the German regional stock exchanges (ISIN: DE0005167902; identifier: UUU).

Disclaimer

3U Holding AG published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about 3U HOLDING AG
03:13a3U : can continue Voice Retail business for two more years
PU
06/03Wüwi Beteiligungsgesellschaft Mbh agreed to acquire a 75% stake in Innohubs Gmbh from 3..
CI
06/033U : sells its stake in InnoHubs GmbH to co-partner
PU
05/303U : Annual General Meeting of 3U HOLDING AG elects Michael Schmidt to the Supervisory Boa..
PU
05/303U Holding Ag Approves Dividend for the Financial Year 2021
CI
05/303U Holding AG Elects Michael Schmidt to the Supervisory Board
CI
05/303U Holding AG Appoints Christoph Hellrung as CFO
CI
05/263U HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/113U Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/083U Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 67,0 M 69,9 M 69,9 M
Net income 2022 2,45 M 2,56 M 2,56 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,7x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 83,3 M 86,9 M 86,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 299
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart 3U HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
3U Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3U HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,36 €
Average target price 3,90 €
Spread / Average Target 65,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Schmidt Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Thoenes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Thies Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Beck-Bazlen Member-Supervisory Board
Joachim Fleing Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
3U HOLDING AG-40.25%87
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-31.77%291 019
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-27.91%115 848
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.-49.16%6 997
KINGFISHER PLC-27.90%5 968
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.83%5 195