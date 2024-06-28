EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: 3U HOLDING AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
3U HOLDING AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.06.2024 / 17:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
3U HOLDING AG
Frauenbergstraße 31-33
35039 Marburg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
XConditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) Juni 2024
 Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
36816014
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: 3U HOLDING AG
Frauenbergstraße 31-33
35039 Marburg
Germany
Internet: www.3u.net

 
1933713  28.06.2024 CET/CEST

