EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: 3U HOLDING AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
28.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|3U HOLDING AG
|Frauenbergstraße 31-33
|35039 Marburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.3u.net
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1933713 28.06.2024 CET/CEST