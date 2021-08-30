Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. 468 Spac I SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPAC   LU2333563281

468 SPAC I SE

(SPAC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-Adhoc : 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination -2-

08/30/2021 | 01:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Additional Information 

Language:     English 
Company:      468 SPAC I SE 
              9 Rue de Bitbourg 
              1273 Luxembourg 
              Luxembourg 
Email:        info@468spac.com 
Internet:     www.468spac1.com 
ISIN:         LU2333563281, LU2333564099 
WKN:          A3CM2W, A3GRR1 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

30-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      468 SPAC I SE 
              9 Rue de Bitbourg 
              1273 Luxembourg 
              Luxemburg 
E-mail:       info@468spac.com 
ISIN:         LU2333563281, LU2333564099 
WKN:          A3CM2W, A3GRR1 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard) 
EQS News ID:  1229863 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1229863 30-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229863&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2021 13:24 ET (17:24 GMT)

All news about 468 SPAC I SE
01:25pDGAP-ADHOC : 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination -2-
DJ
01:25p468 SPAC I SE : Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC ..
EQ
06/22468 SPAC I : Hires Business Law Firm For Frankfurt Debut
MT
06/21468 SPAC I : Arendt & Medernach Advised The Sponsors Of 468 SPAC I SE On Its IPO..
AQ
06/17468 SPAC I SE : 468 SPAC I SE and Boxine GmbH executed Letter of Intent concerni..
EQ
06/17DGAP-ADHOC : 468 SPAC I SE: 468 SPAC I SE and Boxine GmbH executed Letter of Int..
DJ
06/17BOXINE GMBH ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDI : SPAC) in a reverse merger transaction.
CI
More news
Chart 468 SPAC I SE
Duration : Period :
468 Spac I SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Alexander Kudlich Chief Executive Officer
Gisbert Rühl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Florian Leibert Chief Technology Officer
Ludwig Ensthaler Chief Investment Officer
Daniel Bley Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
468 SPAC I SE0.00%424
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)37.17%72 466
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.18%27 889
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)14.73%15 550
HAL TRUST30.40%15 352
LIFCO AB (PUBL)61.09%13 310