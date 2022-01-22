Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  468 SPAC II SE
  News
  Summary
    SPV2   LU2380748603

468 SPAC II SE

(SPV2)
Summary 
Summary

468 SPAC II SE: Release of the Home Member State with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/22/2022 | 02:27pm EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: 468 SPAC II SE / Home Member State
468 SPAC II SE: Release of the Home Member State with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.01.2022 / 20:25
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

468 SPAC II SE, a société européenne incorporated and existing under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, with registered office at 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (R.C.S. Luxembourg) under number B257664 and bearing LEI number 222100A4X237BRODWF67 announces that in accordance with art. 1 (1) (9) (a) of the law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers, as amended (the "Transparency Law"), the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is the home Member State for 468 SPAC II SE pursuant to the Transparency Law.


22.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 468 SPAC II SE
9 Rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1271704  22.01.2022 

© EQS 2022
