Notification for the purposes of article 13 of the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

Luxembourg - 10 July 2023 - 468 SPAC II SE announces that as of 6 July 2023, the proportion of own shares held by 468 SPAC II SE has reached 58,58 % of the total number of voting rights.

The above proportion has been calculated on the basis of 20,012,470 own shares out of 34,162,290 shares in issue to which voting rights are attached.

468 SPAC II SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard), ISIN LU2380748603, LEI 222100A4X237BRODWF67).

