Marley Spoon SE starts trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange through successful business combination with 468 SPAC II SE

Luxembourg, Berlin – July 11, 2023 – Marley Spoon SE (“Marley Spoon”), one of the leading global subscription-based meal kit providers, will start trading today on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MS1" through the business combination with 468 SPAC II SE (trading as Marley Spoon Group SE from 13 July). Marley Spoon and 468 SPAC II SE ("468 SPAC II"), a Luxembourg special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Alexander Kudlich, Ludwig Ensthaler and Florian Leibert (General Partners of 468 Capital and serial SPAC-sponsors) closed their previously announced business combination on July 6, 2023 following which the combined entity will operate as “Marley Spoon Group”.

The business combination and related pre-De-SPAC private placement resulted in approximately EUR 44.9 million of raised capital. The proceeds are planned to be invested in further accelerating growth, as well as reinforcing the working capital buffer and strengthening the balance sheet to be best positioned to capture multi-dimensional growth opportunities.

Fabian Siegel, Founder and CEO, Marley Spoon: "Today is an amazing day for Marley Spoon. We are delighted to join some of the world's most renowned brands and companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which we believe exhibits technological affinity and liquidity, and which is the more natural listing venue for Marley Spoon, a European-based company founded in Berlin in 2014. While we celebrate our successful listing today, our focus is fully on the future: we look forward to building on our success to continue our growth story. We are excited to embark on this new trajectory for our business along with our team members, our customers and our investors, and lead the digital transformation of our industry."

Marley Spoon Group will continue to be led by its founder Fabian Siegel and Jennifer Bernstein (CFO), who will form the management board of Marley Spoon Group. The new Marley Spoon Group SE supervisory board will consist of high-profile and experienced members from a broad range of industries, headed by Christian Gisy (Chairman), Alexander Kudlich (Sponsor of 468 SPAC) and Yehuda Shmidman. They will work closely with the management board, to strengthen the company's global footprint, thus positively impacting the business whilst supporting further expansion of the product portfolio.

Berenberg acted as Financial Advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell as Legal Advisor for 468 SPAC II.

About Marley Spoon Group SE

Marley Spoon is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) meal-kit company. The vision is to "Build a better everyday, just for you, just right." Marley Spoon was founded in 2014 with the aim of helping customers cook for their families and manage their busy lives. Marley Spoon also recognized the need for a more sustainable approach to cooking at home, aiming to reduce food waste caused by traditional supermarket supply chains. Marley Spoon currently operates various brands in three regions: Europe (Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands). Australia and the United States.(The meal-kit brands, Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, and Dinnerly, deliver pre-portioned fresh ingredients with delicious and straightforward recipes, as well as other dining solutions, reliably to customers every week. Customers have the freedom to choose what and when to eat, eliminating the hassle of grocery shopping. Chefgood is their direct-to-consumer ready-to-heat (RTH) service that caters to health-conscious customers, offering premium-priced, high-quality, healthy, and nutritious RTH meals and eating solutions.

Marley Spoon's company culture is characterized by autonomy, transparency, and accountability. It is guided by its purpose, driven by ambition, and prioritizes principles over policies. Marley Spoon takes pride in its international and diverse team, which maintains a balanced gender ratio. Marley Spoon continually strives to build the best team possible.

About 468 SPAC II SE

468 SPAC II is a Luxembourg special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Alexander Kudlich, Ludwig Ensthaler and Florian Leibert, the General Partners of technology investment firm 468 Capital.

Contact:

Alexander Kudlich, Ludwig Ensthaler and Florian Leibert

468 SPAC II SE

9, rue de Bitbourg

L-1273 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

info@468spac.com

