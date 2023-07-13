

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.07.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Marley Spoon Employee Trust UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Mr. First name: Fabian Last name(s): Siegel Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Marley Spoon Group SE

b) LEI

222100A4X237BRODWF67

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: LU2380748603

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 10 EUR 221390.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 10.0000 EUR 221390.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

06/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

