Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.07.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form:Marley Spoon Employee Trust UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:Mr.
First name:Fabian
Last name(s):Siegel
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Marley Spoon Group SE

b) LEI
222100A4X237BRODWF67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:LU2380748603

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
10 EUR221390.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
10.0000 EUR221390.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language:English
Company:Marley Spoon Group SE
9 Rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet:www.marleyspoongroup.com

 
84653  13.07.2023 CET/CEST

