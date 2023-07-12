EQS-News: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Conference/Quarter Results

Marley Spoon Group SE: Q2 2023 QUARTERLY RESULTS: INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL NOTIFICATION



12.07.2023 / 09:45 CET/CEST

Berlin, Sydney,12 July 2023: Marley Spoon SE (“Marley Spoon” or the “Company” ASX: MMM), a leading global subscription-based meal kit provider for home cooking, will release its quarterly results for the period ending 30 June 2023, on Thursday 27 July 2023.

Investors are invited to join a conference call on Thursday, 27 July 2023, at 5.30 pm (AEST) /

9.30 (CEST) hosted by Marley Spoon Founder & CEO, Fabian Siegel, and CFO, Jennifer Bernstein who will provide an update on the Company’s performance.

The earnings call will comprise the combined entities jointly (Marley Spoon SE & Marley Spoon Group SE (previously 468 SPAC SE)).

To pre-register for the call, please follow this link:

https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?conﬁrmationNumber=2455267&lin kSecurityString=3888f76cf

This announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Company Secretary of Marley Spoon SE.

COMPANYINFORMATION: INVESTORQUERIES: REGISTEREDADDRESS: Fabian Siegel, Marley Spoon Julia Stoetzel Paul-Lincke-Ufer 39/40 CEO junicorn Consulting 10999 Berlin fabian@marleyspoon.com julia.stoetzel.ext@marleyspoon.com Germany

AboutMarleySpoonGroupSE

Marley Spoon Group SE, through its subsidiary Marley Spoon, is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) meal-kit company. Our Vision is to “Build a better everyday, just for you, just right”. We started Marley Spoon in 2014 to help our customers to cook for their families and deal with their busy lives. We also felt there should be a more sustainable way to cook at home, reducing food waste that traditional supermarket supply chains generate. Marley Spoon currently operates various brands in three regions: Australia, the United States, and Europe (Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands). Our meal-kit brands, Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, and Dinnerly, bring pre-portioned fresh ingredients with tasty and simple recipes and other eating solutions reliably to our customers every week. Our customers just decide what to eat, when to eat, and leave behind the hassle of grocery shopping. Chefgood is our direct-to-consumer ready-to-heat (RTH) service that oﬀers premium-priced, high-quality, healthy, and nutritious RTH meals and eating solutions for our wellness and health-focused customers.

Marley Spoon's company culture is deﬁned by autonomy, transparency and accountability. We are driven by our purpose, we are ambitious, and overall we believe in principles over policies. We are proud to have an international, diverse team with a balanced team-member gender ratio, and we continually strive to build the best team.



