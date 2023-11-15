(Alliance News) - The board of directors of 4AIM SICAF Spa on Wednesday approved the quarterly financial report as of Sept. 30, reporting a loss of EUR4.2 million from EUR6.0 million in the same period of 2022.

In investment management result was negative EUR2.7 million, due to latent capital losses on portfolio securities, from a negative EUR4.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. In addition, the company recorded realized losses of EUR559,900.

The unit value of shares - NAV - of sub-fund 1 was EUR306.7 from EUR349.1 as of June 30, while that of sub-fund 2 shares was EUR508.8 from EUR530.8 as of June 30.

The stock of 4AIM SICAF closed Wednesday at par at EUR176.00 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.