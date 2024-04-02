(Alliance News) - 4AIM Sicaf Spa announced Tuesday that board member Giorgio Piazza has resigned with immediate effect.

Piazza gave reasons for the resignation following evaluations held with the bodies of the ENPAIA Foundation following the latter's intention to sell its entire stake in the company.

4AIM Sicaf's stock closed Tuesday at a par at EUR265.50.

