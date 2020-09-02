Log in
4BASEBIO AG

(4BSB)
Expedeon : Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

09/02/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Heidelberg (pta025/02.09.2020/18:00) - Announcement

1 , Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ,

a) , Name , Fernandez Family Trust

2 , Reason for the notification ,

a) , Position/status , In close relationship

, , Mr Joseph M. Fernandez

, , Director

b) , Initial notification ,

3 , Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ,

a) , Name , 4basebio AG

b) , LEI , 391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10

4 , Details of the transaction(s) ,

a) , Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument , Share

, Identification code , DE000A2YN801

b) , Nature of the transaction , Sale

c) , Price(s) , Volume(s)

, 1.965 EUR , 11,790.00 EUR

, 1.95 EUR , 5,329.35 EUR

, 1.955 EUR , 1,955.00 EUR

, 1.94 EUR , 2,457.98 EUR

, 1.945 EUR , 1,945.00 EUR

d) , Aggregated price , Aggregated volume

, 1.956444 EUR , 23,477.33 EUR

e) , Date of the transaction , 01.09.2020 UTC+2

f) , Place of the transaction , Xetra

, MIC , XETA

(end)

emitter: 4basebio AG

address: Waldhofer Str. 102, 69123 Heidelberg

country: Germany

contact person: Robert Mayer

phone: +49 171 3876540

e-mail: robert.mayer@4basebio.com

website: investors.4basebio.com

ISIN(s): DE000A2YN801 (share)

stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich, free market in Hamburg, free market in Dusseldorf; open market in Berlin, Tradegate

[ source: http://www.pressetext.com/news/20200902025 ]

4basebio AG published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 17:04:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 0,90 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
Net income 2020 -4,20 M -4,97 M -4,97 M
Net cash 2020 80,4 M 95,2 M 95,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 96,6 M 115 M 114 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales 2021 29,3x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 60,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Heikki Lanckriet Chief Executive Officer & Chief Scientific Officer
Joseph M. Fernández Chairman-Supervisory Board
David John Roth Chief Financial Officer
Pilar de la Huerta Martinez Member-Supervisory Board
Timothy Paul McCarthy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
4BASEBIO AG16.72%115
LONZA GROUP56.51%45 247
CELLTRION, INC.64.64%33 608
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.87%31 585
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.34.48%26 736
MODERNA, INC.223.72%24 985
