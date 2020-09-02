Expedeon : Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR



Heidelberg (pta025/02.09.2020/18:00) - Announcement

1 , Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ,



a) , Name , Fernandez Family Trust



2 , Reason for the notification ,



a) , Position/status , In close relationship



, , Mr Joseph M. Fernandez



, , Director



b) , Initial notification ,



3 , Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ,



a) , Name , 4basebio AG



b) , LEI , 391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10



4 , Details of the transaction(s) ,



a) , Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument , Share



, Identification code , DE000A2YN801



b) , Nature of the transaction , Sale



c) , Price(s) , Volume(s)



, 1.965 EUR , 11,790.00 EUR



, 1.95 EUR , 5,329.35 EUR



, 1.955 EUR , 1,955.00 EUR



, 1.94 EUR , 2,457.98 EUR



, 1.945 EUR , 1,945.00 EUR



d) , Aggregated price , Aggregated volume



, 1.956444 EUR , 23,477.33 EUR



e) , Date of the transaction , 01.09.2020 UTC+2



f) , Place of the transaction , Xetra



, MIC , XETA

(end)

emitter: 4basebio AG



address: Waldhofer Str. 102, 69123 Heidelberg



country: Germany



contact person: Robert Mayer



phone: +49 171 3876540



e-mail: robert.mayer@4basebio.com



website: investors.4basebio.com

ISIN(s): DE000A2YN801 (share)



stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich, free market in Hamburg, free market in Dusseldorf; open market in Berlin, Tradegate

