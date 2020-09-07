Expedeon : Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Heidlelberg (pta042/07.09.2020/18:01) - Announcement
1 , Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ,
a) , Name , Joseph M. Fernandez Roth IRA
2 , Reason for the notification ,
a) , Position/status , In close relationship
, , Mr Joseph M. Fernandez
, , Director
b) , Initial notification ,
3 , Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ,
a) , Name , 4basebio AG
b) , LEI , 391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10
4 , Details of the transaction(s) ,
a) , Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument , Share
, Identification code , DE000A2YN801
b) , Nature of the transaction , Purchase
c) , Price(s) , Volume(s)
, 2.00 EUR , 8,000.00 EUR
, 2.01 EUR , 8,040.00 EUR
d) , Aggregated price , Aggregated volume
, 2.005 EUR , 16,040.00 EUR
e) , Date of the transaction , 04.09.2020 UTC+2
f) , Place of the transaction , Xetra
, MIC , XETA
emitter: 4basebio AG
address: Waldhofer Str. 102, 69123 Heidelberg
country: Germany
contact person: Robert Mayer
phone: +49 171 3876540
e-mail: robert.mayer@4basebio.com
website: investors.4basebio.com
ISIN(s): DE000A2YN801 (share)
stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich, free market in Hamburg, free market in Dusseldorf; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
