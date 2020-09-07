Log in
Expedeon : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

09/07/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

Release according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG

Heidelberg (pta044/07.09.2020/18:30) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Voting Rights Announcement

1. Details of issuer:

Name: , 4basebio AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): , 391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10

Street: , Waldhofer Str. 102

Postal code: , 69123

City: , Heidelberg, Germany

2. Reason for notification:

Voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on a subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Wilhelm K. T. Zours

Date of birth: 1961-07-28

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3

DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft, SPARTA AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

03.09.2020

6. Total positions

, % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) , % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) , Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) , Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New , 24.42 , 3.21 , 27.64 , 50,105,493

Previous notification (if applicable) , 24.05 , 3.21 , 27.27 ,

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN , Absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) , Absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) , In % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) , In % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A2YN801 , 0 , 12,237,266 , 0.00 , 24.42

Total: , , 12,237,266 , , 24.42

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument , Maturity / Expiration , Exercise or conversion period , Voting Rights Absolute , Voting Rights in %

, , , 0 , 0.00

, , Total: , 0 , 0.00

b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument , Maturity / Expiration , Exercise or conversion period , Cash or physical transaction , Voting Rights Absolute , Voting Rights in %

Convertible Bond , 26.08.2021 , bis 13.08.2021 , , 1,610,295 , 3.21

, , , Total: , 1,610,295 , 3.21 ,

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

Name , % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) , % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) , Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

- Wilhelm K. T. Zours , , ,

- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft , 24.21 , , 26.62

- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft , , ,

- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft , 24.21 , , 25.02

- AEE Ahaus-Enscheder AG , , ,

- , , ,

- Wilhelm K.T. Zours , , ,

- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft , 24.21 , , 26.62

- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft , , ,

- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft , 24.21 , , 25.02

- SPARTA AG , 24.21 , , 24.21

- , , ,

- Wilhelm K.T. Zours , , ,

- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft , 24.21 , , 26.62

- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft , , ,

- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft , 24.21 , , 25.02

- Investunity AG , , ,

- , , ,

- Wilhelm K.T. Zours , , ,

- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft , 24.21 , , 26.62

- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft , , ,

- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft , 24.21 , , 25.02

- Latonba AG , 24.21 , , 24.21

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information


Date

04.09.2020

(end)

emitter: 4basebio AG

address: Waldhofer Str. 102, 69123 Heidelberg

country: Germany

contact person: Robert Mayer

phone: +49 171 3876540

e-mail: robert.mayer@4basebio.com

website: investors.4basebio.com

ISIN(s): DE000A2YN801 (share)

stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich, free market in Hamburg, free market in Dusseldorf; open market in Berlin, Tradegate

[ source: http://www.pressetext.com/news/20200907044 ]

Disclaimer

4basebio AG published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 17:34:00 UTC
