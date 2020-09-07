Expedeon : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

Release according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG



Heidelberg (pta044/07.09.2020/18:30) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Voting Rights Announcement

1. Details of issuer:

Name: , 4basebio AG



Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): , 391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10



Street: , Waldhofer Str. 102



Postal code: , 69123



City: , Heidelberg, Germany

2. Reason for notification:



Voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on a subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Natural person (first name, surname): Wilhelm K. T. Zours



Date of birth: 1961-07-28

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3



DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft, SPARTA AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached



03.09.2020

6. Total positions

, % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) , % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) , Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) , Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG



New , 24.42 , 3.21 , 27.64 , 50,105,493



Previous notification (if applicable) , 24.05 , 3.21 , 27.27 ,

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN , Absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) , Absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) , In % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) , In % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)



DE000A2YN801 , 0 , 12,237,266 , 0.00 , 24.42



Total: , , 12,237,266 , , 24.42

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument , Maturity / Expiration , Exercise or conversion period , Voting Rights Absolute , Voting Rights in %



, , , 0 , 0.00



, , Total: , 0 , 0.00

b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument , Maturity / Expiration , Exercise or conversion period , Cash or physical transaction , Voting Rights Absolute , Voting Rights in %



Convertible Bond , 26.08.2021 , bis 13.08.2021 , , 1,610,295 , 3.21



, , , Total: , 1,610,295 , 3.21 ,

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

Name , % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) , % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) , Total of both (if at least 5% or more)



- Wilhelm K. T. Zours , , ,



- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft , 24.21 , , 26.62



- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft , , ,



- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft , 24.21 , , 25.02



- AEE Ahaus-Enscheder AG , , ,



- , , ,



- Wilhelm K.T. Zours , , ,



- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft , 24.21 , , 26.62



- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft , , ,



- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft , 24.21 , , 25.02



- SPARTA AG , 24.21 , , 24.21



- , , ,



- Wilhelm K.T. Zours , , ,



- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft , 24.21 , , 26.62



- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft , , ,



- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft , 24.21 , , 25.02



- Investunity AG , , ,



- , , ,



- Wilhelm K.T. Zours , , ,



- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft , 24.21 , , 26.62



- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft , , ,



- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft , 24.21 , , 25.02



- Latonba AG , 24.21 , , 24.21

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information



Date



04.09.2020

emitter: 4basebio AG



address: Waldhofer Str. 102, 69123 Heidelberg



country: Germany



contact person: Robert Mayer



phone: +49 171 3876540



e-mail: robert.mayer@4basebio.com



website: investors.4basebio.com

ISIN(s): DE000A2YN801 (share)



stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich, free market in Hamburg, free market in Dusseldorf; open market in Berlin, Tradegate

