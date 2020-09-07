Expedeon : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

Release according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG
Heidelberg (pta044/07.09.2020/18:30) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement
Voting Rights Announcement
1. Details of issuer:
Name: , 4basebio AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): , 391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10
Street: , Waldhofer Str. 102
Postal code: , 69123
City: , Heidelberg, Germany
2. Reason for notification:
Voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on a subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Wilhelm K. T. Zours
Date of birth: 1961-07-28
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft, SPARTA AG
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
03.09.2020
6. Total positions
, % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) , % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) , Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) , Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New , 24.42 , 3.21 , 27.64 , 50,105,493
Previous notification (if applicable) , 24.05 , 3.21 , 27.27 ,
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN , Absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) , Absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) , In % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) , In % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2YN801 , 0 , 12,237,266 , 0.00 , 24.42
Total: , , 12,237,266 , , 24.42
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument , Maturity / Expiration , Exercise or conversion period , Voting Rights Absolute , Voting Rights in %
, , , 0 , 0.00
, , Total: , 0 , 0.00
b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument , Maturity / Expiration , Exercise or conversion period , Cash or physical transaction , Voting Rights Absolute , Voting Rights in %
Convertible Bond , 26.08.2021 , bis 13.08.2021 , , 1,610,295 , 3.21
, , , Total: , 1,610,295 , 3.21 ,
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
Name , % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) , % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) , Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
- Wilhelm K. T. Zours , , ,
- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft , 24.21 , , 26.62
- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft , , ,
- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft , 24.21 , , 25.02
- AEE Ahaus-Enscheder AG , , ,
- , , ,
- Wilhelm K.T. Zours , , ,
- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft , 24.21 , , 26.62
- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft , , ,
- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft , 24.21 , , 25.02
- SPARTA AG , 24.21 , , 24.21
- , , ,
- Wilhelm K.T. Zours , , ,
- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft , 24.21 , , 26.62
- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft , , ,
- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft , 24.21 , , 25.02
- Investunity AG , , ,
- , , ,
- Wilhelm K.T. Zours , , ,
- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft , 24.21 , , 26.62
- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft , , ,
- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft , 24.21 , , 25.02
- Latonba AG , 24.21 , , 24.21
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting: N/A
10. Other useful information
Date
04.09.2020
(end)
emitter: 4basebio AG
address: Waldhofer Str. 102, 69123 Heidelberg
country: Germany
contact person: Robert Mayer
phone: +49 171 3876540
e-mail: robert.mayer@4basebio.com
website: investors.4basebio.com
ISIN(s): DE000A2YN801 (share)
stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich, free market in Hamburg, free market in Dusseldorf; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
[ source: http://www.pressetext.com/news/20200907044 ]
Disclaimer
4basebio AG published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 17:34:00 UTC