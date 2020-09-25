Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  4basebio AG    4BSB   DE000A2YN801

4BASEBIO AG

(4BSB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Expedeon : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

09/25/2020 | 01:45pm EDT
09/25/2020 | 01:45pm EDT

Release according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG

Heidelberg (pta034/25.09.2020/18:30) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Voting Rights Announcement

1. Details of issuer:

Name: , 4basebio AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): , 391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10

Street: , Waldhofer Str. 102

Postal code: , 69123

City: , Heidelberg, Germany

2. Reason for notification:

Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Wilhelm K. T. Zours

Date of birth: 1961-07-28

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3

DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft, SPARTA AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

22.09.2020

6. Total positions

, % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) , % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) , Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) , Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New , 30.16 , 0.00 , 30.16 , 50,105,493

Previous notification (if applicable) , 25.43 , 3.22 , 28.65 ,

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN , Absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) , Absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) , In % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) , In % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A2YN801 , 0 , 15,111,295 , 0.00 , 30.16

Total: , , 15,111,295 , , 30.16

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument , Maturity / Expiration , Exercise or conversion period , Voting Rights Absolute , Voting Rights in %

, , , 0 , 0.00

, , Total: , 0 , 0.00

b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument , Maturity / Expiration , Exercise or conversion period , Cash or physical transaction , Voting Rights Absolute , Voting Rights in %

, , , , 0 , 0.00

, , , Total: , 0 , 0.00 ,

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

Name , % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) , % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) , Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

- Wilhelm K. T. Zours , , ,

- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft , 29.95 , , 29.95

- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft , , ,

- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft , 29.95 , , 29.95

- AEE Ahaus -Enscheder AG , , ,

- , , ,

- Wilhelm K. T. Zours , , ,

- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft , 29.95 , , 29.95

- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft , , ,

- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft , 29.95 , , 29.95

- SPARTA AG , 29.95 , , 29.95

- , , ,

- Wilhelm K. T. Zours , , ,

- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft , 29.95 , , 29.95

- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft , , ,

- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft , 29.95 , , 29.95

- Investunity AG , , ,

- , , ,

- Wilhelm K. T. Zours , , ,

- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft , 29.95 , , 29.95

- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft , , ,

- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft , 29.95 , , 29.95

- Latonba AG , 29.95 , , 29.95

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information

DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft, SPARTA AG and Latonba AG signed a voting pool agreement on July 27, 2020. On the basis of this agreement, the voting rights held directly by the aforementioned companies are mutually allocated to the other companies.

Date

24.09.2020

(end)

emitter: 4basebio AG

address: Waldhofer Str. 102, 69123 Heidelberg

country: Germany

contact person: Robert Mayer

phone: +49 171 3876540

e-mail: robert.mayer@4basebio.com

website: investors.4basebio.com

ISIN(s): DE000A2YN801 (share)

stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich, free market in Hamburg, free market in Dusseldorf; open market in Berlin, Tradegate

[ source: http://www.pressetext.com/news/20200925034 ]

Disclaimer

4basebio AG published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 17:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials
Sales 2020 0,90 M 1,05 M 1,05 M
Net income 2020 -4,20 M -4,88 M -4,88 M
Net cash 2020 80,4 M 93,6 M 93,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 95,4 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2020 16,6x
EV / Sales 2021 28,1x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart 4BASEBIO AG
Duration : Period :
4basebio AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 4BASEBIO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,30 €
Last Close Price 1,97 €
Spread / Highest target 67,9%
Spread / Average Target 67,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 67,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heikki Lanckriet Chief Executive Officer & Chief Scientific Officer
Joseph M. Fernández Chairman-Supervisory Board
David John Roth Chief Financial Officer
Pilar de la Huerta Martinez Member-Supervisory Board
Timothy Paul McCarthy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
4BASEBIO AG15.25%111
LONZA GROUP AG60.36%45 354
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.57.04%31 220
CELLTRION, INC.42.82%28 512
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-4.17%28 321
MODERNA, INC.233.18%25 715
