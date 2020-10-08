Expedeon : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

Release according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG



1. Details of issuer:

Name: , 4basebio AG



Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): , 391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10



Street: , Waldhofer Str. 102



Postal code: , 69123



City: , Heidelberg, Germany

2. Reason for notification:



Acquisition / disposal of instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Natural person (first name, surname): Wilhelm K. T. Zours



Date of birth: 1961-07-28

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3



DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft, SPARTA AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached



02.10.2020

6. Total positions

, % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) , % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) , Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) , Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG



New , 29.98 , 9.20 , 39.18 , 51,733,386



Previous notification (if applicable) , 29.70 , 0.00 , 29.79 ,

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN , Absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) , Absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) , In % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) , In % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)



DE000A2YN801 , 0 , 15,508,430 , 0.00 , 29.98



Total: , , 15,508,430 , , 29.98

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument , Maturity / Expiration , Exercise or conversion period , Voting Rights Absolute , Voting Rights in %



Vertraglicher Lieferanspruch , Ende Oktober 2020 , , 3,492,120 , 6.75



Vertraglicher Lieferanspruch , Ende Oktober 2020 , , 1,269,862 , 2.45



, , Total: , 4,761,982 , 9.20

b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument , Maturity / Expiration , Exercise or conversion period , Cash or physical transaction , Voting Rights Absolute , Voting Rights in %



, , , , 0 , 0.00



, , , Total: , 0 , 0.00 ,

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

Name , % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) , % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) , Total of both (if at least 5% or more)



- Wilhelm K. T. Zours , , ,



- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft , 29.78 , , 32.23



- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft , , ,



- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft , 29.78 , 6.75 , 36.53



- AEE Ahaus-Enscheder AG , , ,



- , , ,



- Wilhelm K. T. Zours , , ,



- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft , 29.78 , , 32.23



- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft , , ,



- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft , 29.78 , 6.75 , 36.53



- SPARTA AG , 29.78 , , 29.78



- , , ,



- Wilhelm K. T. Zours , , ,



- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft , 29.78 , , 32.23



- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft , , ,



- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft , 29.78 , 6.75 , 36.53



- Investunity AG , , ,



- , , ,



- Wilhelm K. T. Zours , , ,



- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft , 29.78 , , 32.23



- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft , , ,



- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft , 29.78 , 6.75 , 36.53



- Latonba AG , 29.78 , , 29.78

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information



The instruments mentioned in field 7 refer to claims against SPARTA for shares that were submitted in the offer of SPARTA to the shareholders of 4basebio published on September 1, 2020. The shares submitted in SPARTA's aforementioned offer are not included in this notification; see SPARTA's parallel publications pursuant to § 23 WpÜG.

Date



08.10.2020

emitter: 4basebio AG



address: Waldhofer Str. 102, 69123 Heidelberg



country: Germany



contact person: Robert Mayer



phone: +49 171 3876540



e-mail: robert.mayer@4basebio.com



website: investors.4basebio.com

ISIN(s): DE000A2YN801 (share)



stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich, free market in Hamburg, free market in Dusseldorf; open market in Berlin, Tradegate

