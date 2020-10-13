Expedeon : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

Release according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG
Heidelberg (pta054/13.10.2020/18:30) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement
Voting Rights Announcement
1. Details of issuer:
Name: , 4basebio AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): , 391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10
Street: , Waldhofer Str. 102
Postal code: , 69123
City: , Heidelberg, Germany
2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Heikki Lanckriet
Date of birth: 1977-05-02
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
09.10.2020
6. Total positions
, % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) , % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) , Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) , Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New , 2.72 , 0.00 , 2.72 , 51,733,386
Previous notification (if applicable) , 3.17 , 0.00 , 3.17 ,
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN , Absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) , Absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) , In % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) , In % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2YN801 , 1,409,081 , 0 , 2.72 , 0.00
Total: , , 1,409,081 , , 2.72
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument , Maturity / Expiration , Exercise or conversion period , Voting Rights Absolute , Voting Rights in %
, , , 0 , 0.00
, , Total: , 0 , 0.00
b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument , Maturity / Expiration , Exercise or conversion period , Cash or physical transaction , Voting Rights Absolute , Voting Rights in %
, , , , 0 , 0.00
, , , Total: , 0 , 0.00 ,
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Name , % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) , % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) , Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting: N/A
10. Other useful information
Date
12.10.2020
(end)
emitter: 4basebio AG
address: Waldhofer Str. 102, 69123 Heidelberg
country: Germany
contact person: Robert Mayer
phone: +49 171 3876540
e-mail: robert.mayer@4basebio.com
website: investors.4basebio.com
ISIN(s): DE000A2YN801 (share)
stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich, free market in Hamburg, free market in Dusseldorf; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
