  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  4basebio PLC
  News
  Summary
    4BB   GB00BMCLYF79

4BASEBIO PLC

(4BB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:00 2022-06-16 am EDT
414.00 GBX   -6.97%
10:30a4basebio Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06/104basebio Teams Up With Universities to Research Neurofibromatosis Treatment
MT
06/104basebio Plc - Research Collaboration
PR
4basebio Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/16/2022 | 10:30am EDT
16 June 2022

4basebio plc
(the "Company")
 

Director’s Dealings

4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), the specialist life sciences group focused on exploiting intellectual property in the field of cell and gene therapies and DNA vaccines, announces that it was today notified that, on 16 June 2022, David Roth, chief financial officer, acquired 5,000 ordinary shares at a price of 430 pence per share.

As a result of the acquisition of ordinary shares, David Roth’s beneficial holding comprises 317,000 ordinary shares representing approximately 2.6 per cent. of the Company’s issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio plc                +44 (0)12 2396 7943
Heikki Lanckriet, CEO
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7213 0880
Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson
finnCap Ltd (Broker) +44 (0)20 7220 0500
Geoff Nash/Richard Chambers/Charlotte Sutcliffe

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
  1. Name                                     

David Roth

  1. Reason for notification
  1. Position/Status                     

Chief Financial Officer

  1. Initial notification/ Amendment          Initial
  1. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
  1. Name                                       4basebio plc
  1. LEI                                           213800E2DX9EAIUNCB30
  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
  1. Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary Shares of instrument

    Identification Code                       ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79
     
  2. Nature of the transaction               Acquisition of ordinary shares
     
  3. Price(s) and volume(s)               Volume(s)               Price (p)
     

5,000430p

  1. Aggregated information  
     

- Aggregated Volume 5,000
- Price430 pence per share


 

  1. Date of the transaction               16/06/2022
     
  2. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

© PRNewswire 2022
