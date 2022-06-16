4basebio Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

16 June 2022
4basebio plc
(the "Company")
Director’s Dealings
4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), the specialist life sciences group focused on exploiting intellectual property in the field of cell and gene therapies and DNA vaccines, announces that it was today notified that, on 16 June 2022, David Roth, chief financial officer, acquired 5,000 ordinary shares at a price of 430 pence per share.
As a result of the acquisition of ordinary shares, David Roth’s beneficial holding comprises 317,000 ordinary shares representing approximately 2.6 per cent. of the Company’s issued share capital.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
For further enquiries, please contact:
|4basebio plc
|+44 (0)12 2396 7943
|Heikki Lanckriet, CEO
|
|
|
|Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)
|+44 (0)20 7213 0880
|Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson
|
|
|
|finnCap Ltd (Broker)
|+44 (0)20 7220 0500
|Geoff Nash/Richard Chambers/Charlotte Sutcliffe
|
|
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
- Name
David Roth
- Reason for notification
- Position/Status
Chief Financial Officer
- Initial notification/ Amendment Initial
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
- Name 4basebio plc
- LEI 213800E2DX9EAIUNCB30
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
- Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary Shares of instrument
Identification Code ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79
- Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares
- Price(s) and volume(s) Volume(s) Price (p)
5,000430p
- Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume 5,000
- Price430 pence per share
- Date of the transaction 16/06/2022
- Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM