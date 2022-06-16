4basebio Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

16 June 2022

4basebio plc

(the "Company")



Director’s Dealings

4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), the specialist life sciences group focused on exploiting intellectual property in the field of cell and gene therapies and DNA vaccines, announces that it was today notified that, on 16 June 2022, David Roth, chief financial officer, acquired 5,000 ordinary shares at a price of 430 pence per share.

As a result of the acquisition of ordinary shares, David Roth’s beneficial holding comprises 317,000 ordinary shares representing approximately 2.6 per cent. of the Company’s issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio plc +44 (0)12 2396 7943 Heikki Lanckriet, CEO Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson finnCap Ltd (Broker) +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Geoff Nash/Richard Chambers/Charlotte Sutcliffe

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

David Roth

Reason for notification

Position/Status

Chief Financial Officer

Initial notification/ Amendment Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name 4basebio plc

LEI 213800E2DX9EAIUNCB30

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary Shares of instrument



Identification Code ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79

Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares

Price(s) and volume(s) Volume(s) Price (p)



5,000430p

Aggregated information



- Aggregated Volume 5,000

- Price430 pence per share



