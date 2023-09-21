4basebio PLC

("4basebio", the "Company" or the “Group”)

Half-year Report

for the six months ended 30 June 2023

4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), Cambridge, UK, 21 September 2023 – 4basebio PLC, an innovation driven biotechnology company enabling and accelerating development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high performant synthetic DNA products and non-viral, thermostable nucleic acid delivery platform, announces its unaudited half-year results for the six months ended 30 June 2023.

Operational Highlights (including post period end)

DNA and Hermes™ revenues exceeded £200k for the half year

Supply Agreement signed for provision of DNA for clinical studies announced on 24 May 2023

Announcement of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation grant on 1 August 2023

Three patent additional filings during the period

Demonstrated in vivo efficacy of Hermes™ delivery system

Financial Highlights

Cash balances of £3.6 million at period end

Loss for the period of £3.6 million (H1 2022 loss: £2.4 million)

Net cash outflow from operating activities of £3.0 million (H1 2022: £2.5 million)

Commenting on the interim results, Dr Heikki Lanckriet, CEO and CSO, said “We are pleased to report continued commercial progress since recording first DNA and Hermes™ revenues in 2022. We have seen a good influx of early stage projects as we are gearing up our commercial effort and this has manifested in H1 2023 revenue growth, with overall revenues in line with full year 2022, driven primarily by DNA sales.

“During the period, our commercial focus has been on early stage engagement with potential clients seeking DNA for their clinical programs, with this approach leading to the onboarding of multiple clients. Typical customer projects commence with lower value research grade product supply. As new client programs progress over time, we expect the demand to move to full GMP, with individually higher value product supply opportunities occurring. One such example of this is our supply agreement with Neomatrix S.r.l. which was recently announced and where 4basebio will supply DNA into a cancer neoantigen vaccine program.

“Alongside this commercial traction, our progress towards overall GMP certification is important and continues, with 4basebio now in position to manufacture GMP compliant critical starting material for mRNA and AAV markets.

“We are also delighted to have received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to progress a project focussed on thermal stability of our Hermes™ nanoparticle and our innovative synthetic DNA payloads.

“Alongside the ongoing commercial development, 4basebio remains a technology company, which is evidenced by the progress in developing its portfolio of patent families. As a Group, we continue to innovate and find novel solutions to challenges experienced by clients, with additional DNA products being developed as a result. The flexibility in our platform which enables this innovation also offers clear competitor differentiation.

“We continue to invest in our technology platforms and overall cash expenditure during the period was in line with management expectations. For the remainder of 2023, we expect to continue this investment in technology, commercial activities and production capabilities.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio PLC +44 (0)12 2396 7943 Heikki Lanckriet, CEO and CSO Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser ) +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Broker) Geoff Nash/Richard Chambers/Charlotte Sutcliffe +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Lionsgate Communications (Media Enquiries) + 44 (0)77 91892509 Jonathan Charles

Notes to Editors

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focussed on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high performant synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company’s objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients. The Company is offering GMP compliant DNA starting materials suitable for use in AAV viral vector production as well as mRNA vaccine and therapeutics production.

Chairman’s Statement



Introduction

The Board is pleased to report 4basebio is making good progress in its commercial development and also continues to expand its technology and product offering. With significant focus on customer engagement, revenue momentum is now building, with DNA and Hermes™ sales for the half year exceeding like for like sales for the full year 2022. Alongside this, the capabilities of the Group continue to expand with additional resource across commercial, operations and R&D activities and with overall headcount increasing to 78 at the end of June 2023.

As expected and as indicated in our 2022 Annual Report, the Group incurred a net loss for the first half of 2023. 4basebio continues to implement its strategy requiring ongoing investment in technology and product commercialisation, including GMP, which it expects will generate significant revenues and profitability over time.

Operational Review

4basebio operates from four locations near Cambridge, UK and Madrid, Spain, having recently taken a long lease over a second property adjacent to its clean room facility in the UK. This additional property will house laboratories and offices supporting the manufacturing and quality teams in the business. The Group’s head office at Norman Way will accommodate R&D and general support functions.

Over the first half of the year, the Group has focussed on three key areas:

Commercialisation of its product offering, in particular DNA

Continued progression of GMP implementation

Ongoing technology platform development and generation of Intellectual Property

Across all three areas, the Group continues to make good progress. In the year to date, DNA and Hermes™ revenues exceeded like for like revenues for 2022. Whilst it remains difficult to provide guidance over how revenues may develop during the early stages of commercial development, we expect revenue growth to accelerate over time. From our early commercial activity, however, it is evident that there is clear customer demand to adopt 4basebio synthetic DNA into development programs, with multiple customer evaluation projects now completed and progressing towards more valuable HQ and GMP products.

Implementation of GMP quality standards remains an ongoing task with the Group now able to manufacture GMP compliant critical starting materials for feeding into the mRNA and AAV markets, two key areas for revenue growth for 4basebio. Our next objective is to secure GMP certification along with the ability to produce GMP certified drug substance DNA products. In light of this objective, the quality, manufacturing and regulatory teams will continue to grow over the course of 2023 and 2024 to support the Group’s GMP objectives. The board remains positive that the Group will secure the desired GMP certification in 2024.

Finally, the investment in, and development of, the Group’s technology platforms continues, with three further patent filings during the period. The board considers 4basebio’s synthetic DNA platform as being unique in its flexibility, thereby offering optimised and bespoke solutions for a range of cell and gene therapy and vaccine applications.

Swift commercial progress is a key objective for the Group. Alongside this, the board continues to believe that investing in the Group’s technology platforms to further optimise and expand its product offering is central to creating and realising shareholder value.

In summary, the board is pleased with the continued progress which has been made during the first half of 2023. The Group is validating its commercial proposition by way of customer revenues while at the same time it continues to strengthen its market position with ongoing patent filings around its technologies. The board considers the Group to be extremely well placed to continue the commercial exploitation of its DNA and nanoparticle technology.

Business outlook

Over the second half of the financial year, the Group expects to continue to secure new clients and recognise revenues from the sale of DNA and Hermes™. As previously indicated, the Group will also continue investing in its technologies and staff teams, so that ongoing expenditure will continue to significantly exceed revenues, with the Group reporting a loss for the full year, which will be funded by drawing on the loan facility with 2Invest AG.

Financial Review

The results for the period ended 30 June 2023 and the consolidated balance sheet at that date reflect the consolidated performance and position of 4basebio PLC and all its subsidiary companies.

Revenue

Revenue in the first six months of 2023 (“H1 2023”) was £0.24 million (H1 2022: £0.15 million). The increase in revenues relates entirely to the sale of DNA and Hermes™.

Cost of sales

Cost of sales in H1 2023 was £77k (H1 2022: £37k). Cost of sales reflects a combination of amortisation on previously capitalised intangible assets linked to kit sales and direct inputs for DNA production.

Selling and administration expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses were a combined £1.9 million in H1 2023 (H1 2022: £1.4 million) This includes non-cash items relating to amortisation and depreciation of £190k and share options charges of £87k. Otherwise, expenditure increased with additional headcount across business development, legal and support services.

Operations expense



Operations expense was £0.6 million (H1 2022: £0.4 million) This reflects the scaling of the manufacturing and quality assurance team between the two periods.



Research and development

Overall research and development expenditure for H1 2023 was £1.8 million (H1 2022: £1.5 million), of which £0.3 million was capitalised in the period (H1 2022: £0.5 million). Overall expenditure increased due to the ongoing expansion of the UK team. Capitalised expenditure relates to platform research undertaken in Spain.

Tax

Tax represents R&D tax credits expected to be recovered in relation to expenditure during the first half of the year.

Balance sheet

Non-current assets increased to £6.5 million at 30 June 2023 from £5.8 million at 31 December 2022; this related to additions of tangible fixed assets in the UK and capitalised R&D expenditure in Spain as shown in notes 6 and 7 to the half year results. Current assets fell to £5.1 million at 30 June 2023 from £5.9 million at 31 December 2022, due primarily to cash outflows during the first half of 2023. As a result, closing cash balances at 30 June 2023 stood at £3.6 million (31 December 2022: £4.4 million).

Current liabilities were stable at £1.5 million at 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: £1.5 million) with a modest decline in short term financial liabilities offset by an increase in trade payables. Long term financial liabilities reflect the drawdown on the 2Invest AG loan facility. As a result, overall long term liabilities stood at £6.7 million as at 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: £3.1 million). Other long term liabilities represent deferred grant income in Spain.

Share Capital at both 30 June 2023 and 31 December 2022 reflects the capital contributions arising from the 2020 spin out process as explained in note 3.2 to the financial statements included in the Annual Report for 2021.

Cash flow



Net cash outflows from operations were £3.0 million for the period ended 30 June 2023 (period ended 30 June 2022: outflows of £2.5 million). This reflects an increase in operating cashflows directly arising from the growth in operations between the periods as presented in the profit and loss statement.

Cash outflows from investing activities declined with the investment in tangible fixed assets of £0.4 million for the period ended 30 June 2023 (period ended 30 June 2022: £1.0 million) relating to both operations and R&D equipment. In addition, intangible assets including capitalised development expenditure in 4basebio S.L.U. represented a cash outflow of £0.3 million from £0.4 million in period ended 30 June 2022.

Cashflows from financing for the period ended 30 June 2023 reflect in particular the drawdowns from 2Invest AG under the loan facility of £3.5 million, partially offset by repayments of Spanish softloans.

Exchange differences for the period represent changes in the British pound value of cash balances held in foreign currency, almost entirely euro denominated.

Tim McCarthy

Chairman

20 September 2023

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

for the six months ended 30 June 2023

in £‘000 Note Six months ended 30 June 2023 (unaudited) Six months ended 30 June 2022 (unaudited) Year ended 31 December 2022 (audited) Revenues 238 152 268 Cost of goods sold (77) (37) (29) Gross profit 161 115 239 Sales and marketing expenses (248) (97) (245) Administration expenses (1,603) (1,306) (2,711) Operations expense (596) (367) (928) Research and non-capitalised development expenses (1,596) (1,024) (2,081) Other operating expenses (18) (37) (181) Other operating income 136 2 67 Loss from operations (3,764) (2,714) (5,840) Finance expense (98) (16) (89) Loss before tax (3,862) (2,730) (5,929) Income tax credit / expense 4 307 300 779 Loss for the period (3,555) (2,430) (5,150) Loss per share Basic and diluted (in £/share) 5 (0.29) (0.20) (0.42) Items that may be reclassified to the income statement in subsequent periods Exchange rate adjustments (243) 173 447 Total comprehensive income (3,798) (2,257) (4,703)

All of the loss for each period is from continuing operations.

Consolidated statement of financial position

30 June 2023

in £’000 Note 30 June 2023 (unaudited) 31 December 2022 (audited) Assets Intangible assets 6 2,366 2,124 Property, plant and equipment 7 4,088 3,633 Other non-current assets 34 35 Non-current assets 6,488 5,792 Inventories 199 133 Trade receivables 60 54 Other current assets 1,251 1,359 Cash and cash equivalents 8 3,558 4,351 Current assets 5,068 5,897 Total assets 11,556 11,689 Liabilities Financial liabilities (321) (415) Trade payables (528) (490) Other current liabilities (635) (613) Current liabilities (1,484) (1,518) Financial liabilities (6,551) (2,935) Other liabilities (110) (116) Non-current liabilities (6,661) (3,051) Total liabilities (8,145) (4,569) Net assets 3,411 7,120 Share capital 11,132 11,130 Share premium 706 706 Merger reserve 688 688 Capital reserve 13,394 13,307 Foreign exchange reserve (229) 14 Profit and loss reserve (22,280) (18,725) Total Equity 9 3,411 7,120

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

for the six months ended 30 June 2023

in £‘000 Share capital Share premium Merger reserve Capital reserve Foreign exchange Profit and loss reserve Total equity Balance at 1 January 2022 (audited) 11,130 706 688 13,179 (433) (13,575) 11,695 Loss for the year - - - - - (5,150) (5,150) Foreign Exchange difference arising on translation of 4basebio S.L.U. - - - - 447 - 447 Share based payments - - - 128 - - 128 Balance at 31 December 2022 (audited) 11,130 706 688 13,307 14 (18,725) 7,120 in £‘000] Share capital Share premium Merger reserve Capital reserve Foreign exchange Profit and loss reserve Total equity Balance at 1 January 2023 (audited) 11,130 706 688 13,307 14 (18,725) 7,120 Loss for the year - - - - - (3,555) (3,555) Foreign Exchange difference arising on translation of 4basebio S.L.U. - - (243) - (243) Share option charge - - - 87 - - 87 Shares issued in period 2 - - - - - 2 Balance at 30 June 2023 (unaudited) 11,132 706 688 13,394 (229) (22,280) 3,411

Consolidated statement of cash flows

for the six months ended 30 June 2023

in £’000 30 June 2023 (unaudited) 30 June 2022 (unaudited) 31 December 2022 (audited) Net loss for the period (3,555) (2,430) (5,150) Adjustments to reconcile net loss for the period to net cashflows Income taxes (307) (300) (779) Interest charge 98 16 89 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 315 226 404 Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets 16 13 27 Other non-cash items 87 57 136 Tax receipt 561 - 401 Working capital changes: (Increase)/decrease in trade receivables and other current assets (104) (216) 140 Increase/(decrease) in trade payables and other current liabilities (28) 157 (2) (Increase)/decrease in inventories (70) 10 30 Net Cash flows from operating activities (2,987) (2,467) (4,704) Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (406) (969) (1,155) Investments in capitalised development and intangible assets (330) (404) (786) Cash flows from investing activities (736) (1,373) (1,941) Net receipt/(payment) of loans 3,187 (272) 1,412 Interest paid (26) (17) (93) Capital lease payments (49) (38) (75) Proceeds of shares issue 2 - - Cash flows from financing activities 3,114 (327) 1,244 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (609) (4,167) (5,401) Exchange differences (184) 178 166 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 4,351 9,586 9,586 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 3,558 5,597 4,351

Notes to the financial statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2023

General information

4basebio PLC (the “Company” or “4basebio”) is registered in England and Wales with company number 13519889.

The Company is domiciled in England and the registered office of the Company is 25 Norman Way, Over, Cambridge CB24 5QE. 4basebio PLC is the parent of a group of companies (together, “the Group”). The Group focusses on life sciences and in particular the development of synthetic DNA and nanoparticles suitable for inclusion in, or delivery of, therapeutic payloads for cell & gene therapies and vaccines.

The Company’s shares are traded on London Stock Exchange’s AIM market. The international securities number (ISIN) number for its AIM traded shares is GB00BLD8ZL39; its ticker symbol is 4bb.l.

The interim report was approved by the board of directors on 20 September 2023.

Significant accounting policies

Basis of preparation

This half year report, which is not audited, has been prepared in accordance with the measurement and recognition criteria of UK adopted International Accounting Standards. It does not include all the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (the “Group”) for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The accounting policies applied in this half year report are consistent with those in the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, as described in those financial statements.

Significant judgments

In the application of the Group’s accounting policies, management is required to make judgments, estimates and assumptions about the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. The significant judgments made in relation to the financial statements are further set out below.

Going concern

The directors have, at the time of approving the half year report, a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Thus, they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the financial statements.

Internally-generated intangible assets – research and development expenditure

Development expenditure is capitalised when the conditions referred to in Note 4 of the Company's 2022 annual report are met. Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised if the revision affects only that period or in the period of the revision and future periods if the revision affects both current and future periods.

Foreign currencies

The functional currency of the Group is British Pounds.

The principal currency rate of the Group other than the British Pounds is the euro which has developed as follows in relation to the equivalent of one pound (GBP/£):

in GBP Closing exchange rate Average exchange rate 30 June 2023 31 December 2022 Six months ended 30 June 2023 Six months ended 30 June 2022

Year ended 31 December 2022 Euro 0.8583 0.8869 0.8764 0.8424 0.8524

Income taxes

The Group anticipates claiming R&D tax credits in both the UK and Spain in relation to the year ended 31 December 2023. The quantum of such claims for the first half of 2023 is estimated at £0.3 million (period ending 30 June 2022: £0.3 million).

Loss per share

Six months ended 30 June 2023 Six months ended 30 June 2022 Year ended 31 December 2022 Numerator in £‘000 Loss for the period (3,555) (2,430) (5,150) Denominator number of shares Weighted average number of registered shares in circulation (ordinary shares) for calculating the undiluted earnings per share

12,318,987

12,317,473

12,317,473 Diluted and Undiluted earnings per share (£/share) (0.29) (0.20) (0.42)

Intangible assets

in £‘000 Development costs Licences Total Cost or acquisition value 01 January 2022 2,390 200 2,590 Additions 499 287 786 Exchange differences 151 17 168 31 December 2022 3,040 504 3,544 01 January 2023 3,040 504 3,544 Additions 263 67 330 Exchange differences (104) (14) (118) 30 June 2023 3,199 557 3,756 Cumulative amortisation and impairment 01 January 2022 1,286 33 1,319 Amortisation 9 18 27 Exchange differences 72 2 74 31 December 2022 1,367 53 1,420 01 January 2023 1,367 53 1,420 Amortisation 3 14 17 Exchange differences (45) (2) (47) 30 June 2023 1,325 65 1,390 Net book value 31 December 2022 1,673 451 2,124 30 June 2023 1,874 492 2,366

Property, plant and equipment

in £‘000 Operating equipment Land and buildings Right of use assets Assets under construction Total Cost or acquisition value 01 January 2022 882 997 635 751 3,265 Additions 1,152 43 143 - 1,338 Transfers 751 - - (751) - Disposals - - (143) - (143) Exchange differences 18 - 8 - 26 31 December 2022 2,803 1,040 643 - 4,486 01 January 2023 2,803 1,040 643 - 4,486 Additions 405 1 372 - 778 Exchange differences (14) (2) (3) - (19) 30 June 2023 3,194 1,039 1,012 - 5,245 Cumulative amortisation and impairment 01 January 2022 357 51 98 - 506 Depreciation 298 89 87 - 474 Disposals - - (143) - (143) Exchange differences 15 - 1 - 16 31 December 2022 670 140 43 - 853 01 January 2023 670 140 43 - 853 Depreciation 230 25 60 - 315 Exchange differences (8) (2) (1) - (11) 30 June 2023 892 163 102 - 1,157 Net book value 31 December 2022 2,133 900 600 - 3,633 30 June 2023 2,302 876 910 - 4,088

Cash and cash equivalents

in £‘000 30 June 2023 31 December 2022 Bank balances and cash in hand 3,558 4,351 Cash and cash equivalents 3,558 4,351

Equity

On 14 February 2023, 2,000 shares were issued pursuant to an exercise of employee share options. As a result, the share capital of 4basebio PLC as of 30 June 2023 amounts to a total of €12,319,473 divided into 12,319,473 shares of €1 (31 December 2022: €12,317,473 shares of €1). These are all registered ordinary shares. There are no shares with special rights or other restrictions on voting rights.

Share-based payments

During H1 2023, 60,000 share options to subscribe for shares in the Company were granted to employees with an average weighted exercise price of £5.55 per share. The share options awarded vest one quarter on the anniversary of grant, over four years. Consistent with previous awards as explained in note 24 to the 2022 financial statements, the awards were valued using a Black Scholes valuation model.

An overall share-based payments charge of £86,601 has been expensed in the period with a corresponding amount recognised in equity based on fair values of between £0.31 and £2.38 per option, as at the dates of grant.

Legal matters

As disclosed in note 26 of the 2022 financial statements, the Company was notified in March 2021 of legal action against it in Germany in relation to the spin out process of 4basebio SE (now 4basebio PLC) dating to 2020. Since 30 June 2023, the directors understand this process is now nearing a conclusion, with any fees and costs associated with this matter expected to be below £100k.

Separately, the Company previously commenced legal proceedings against a Spanish entity in relation to patent entitlement and breach of confidentiality and is pursuing appropriate legal recourse. On 19 September 2023, the Company received a counterclaim for breach of confidentiality.

Approval of the half year report

The half year report was approved by the board of directors and authorised for publication on 20 September 2023.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain certain statements about the future outlook for the 4basebio. Although the directors believe their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements about future outlook may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different.