Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. 4basebio PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4BB   GB00BMCLYF79

4BASEBIO PLC

(4BB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:19 2023-03-30 am EDT
665.00 GBX   -0.37%
02:01a4basebio Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
02/094basebio Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
02/094basebio Plc - Exercise of Options and Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

4basebio Plc - Holding(s) in Company

03/31/2023 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMCLYF79

Issuer Name

4BASEBIO PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft

City of registered office (if applicable)

Heidelberg

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Germany

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

27-Mar-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

28-Mar-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 17.022612 0.000000 17.022612 2096756
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 16.111665 0.081185 16.192850

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BMCLYF79 745038 1351718 6.048624 10.973988
Sub Total 8.A 2096756 17.022612%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Wilhelm K.T. Zours
Wilhelm K.T. Zours DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 5.183175 5.183175%
Wilhelm K.T. Zours Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 6.048624 6.048624%
Wilhelm K.T. Zours SPARTA AG 10.973988 10.973988%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Wilhelm K. T. Zours controls circa 49.7% of 2invest AG, who in turn holds 30% of the voting rights of 4basebio PLC.

12. Date of Completion

13. Place Of Completion

Heidelberg, Germany


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about 4BASEBIO PLC
02:01a4basebio Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
02/094basebio Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
02/094basebio Plc - Exercise of Options and Issue of Equity
PR
02/094basebio Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
20224basebio Plc - Half-year Report
PR
20224basebio PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
20224basebio Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
20224basebio Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
20224basebio Teams Up With Universities to Research Neurofibromatosis Treatment
MT
20224basebio Plc - Research Collaboration
PR
More news
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer