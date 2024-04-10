4basebio PLC - Cambridge, England-based life sciences company and manufacturer of synthetic DNA products - Announces the supply of its HQ synthetic DNA to an unnamed "Tier 1 pharma company". Says the client will use the synthetic DNA in late preclinical studies for an mRNA vaccine program. Financial details of the contract were not provided by 4basebio.

Chief Executive Officer Heikki Lanckriet says: "This is a major achievement for our company and is significant both in terms of product quantity and value. It’s a clear recognition of the strengths of our synthetic DNA products, our product quality, and our manufacturing capabilities.

"There is strong interest in our synthetic DNA products, and we are now supporting a growing number of projects into the clinic. We expect client acquisition and revenue generation to continue accelerating as our expanding client base progress their clinical programs."

Current stock price: 968.00 pence per share, up 4.1% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: down 48%

