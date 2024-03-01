4basebio PLC - Cambridge, England-based life-science tech company with proprietary technologies in the field of DNA synthesis - Announces success in tender process to supply research and GMP-grade synthetic DNA for the development of RNA therapeutics and vaccines at the CPI's RNA Centre of Excellence. The CPI is a UK government-supported organisation which offers development and scale-up services to companies. The Centre for Excellence is the name for its Darlington manufacturing facility.

4basebio says it is able to meet CPI's DNA requirements for the development and scale-up of novel RNA therapeutics, thanks to its proprietary synthetic opDNA templates.

4basebio Chief Executive Officer Heikki Lanckriet says: "We are delighted to have met CPI's RNA Centre of Excellence criteria for the supply of DNA templates. Our growing client base recognises the benefits of opDNA™ in mRNA production for clinical application and it is rewarding to see this potential recognised by CPI as well. We aim to support and accelerate the development of RNA medicines for the organisations that CPI is working with."

