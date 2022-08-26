Log in
4CAE TVIN0 : Letter to Shareholder August 26, 2022
03/314CAE TVIN0 : CATV OTC 2021 Annual Disclosure Report
02/074cable tv international, inc. announces settlement of the marquis trading debt, opening of the first of its kind hip restaurant and the undergoing of repairs at the cign farm
4CAE TVIN0 : Letter to Shareholder August 26, 2022

08/26/2022 | 07:41pm EDT
Dear Shareholders:

Freedom Town Holdings (FTH) and Fluents breach of contract has had a negative impact on CATVs revenue. As a result of FTH and Fluents payment default we are not listing the revenues on the financials. Our revenues, but for the breached contract, would have been substantially greater.

However, our financial future is not dependent on the farm revenues. If you look at last years revenues, a large percentage of the revenues came from the sale of Can It Pods. We have increased that side of the business. Building out cultivation facilities and selling them is not a deal that you do overnight, takes planning, design, and a lot of negotiating to get a client to sign a construction deal and finance it as well. Currently, we are working on several potential contracts where we will build their cultivation sites from our units and technology of Can It Pods.

We have also realized that the profitability in the hemp market is not in cultivation but more in product sales. In that respect we are relaunching our www.hip4all.com website for direct to consumer. At the same time we have signed a probationary period contract with Mr. Checkout to get our Hip Water out to their distribution channels for our B2B business.

As to the farm in Florida, the farming of hemp is not a profitable business. The farming of Marijuana is far more profitable, yet licensing gets in the way on a state-by-state basis. Right now Florida licenses are selling for just the paper, no assets, upwards of $50 million. For those keeping up with the Florida rules, new licenses are coming out as well.

Only four options exist for the property:

  • We get a different current MMTC license holder to come to the property to grow.
  • We apply for the license and get it.
  • We dont get the license from the application and the party that does needs a cultivation facility and comes to us.
  • We buy a license.

We listed the property to find another MMTC license holders to come and do the same transaction we had with FTH and Fluent as MMTC. Competing for a license will be difficult. There will be hundreds if not thousands of applicants for only another 22 licenses. Therefore, to ensure that, if we do not purchase a license, or get one through the application process, that we then have one of the licensees that does get it come into the facility to do their growing.

Sincerely,

4CABLETV INTERNATIONAL, INC

Michael Feldenkrais, CEO

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 - Statements in this press release regarding 4Cable TV International's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see CATV's OTC Market filings.

Disclaimer

4Cable TV International Inc. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 23:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
