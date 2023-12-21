By Dean Seal

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics rose after federal regulators granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation to its treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration.

The stock was up 5.7% at $20.13 in midday trading. Shares are still down about 9% year-to-date.

The clinical-stage biotherapeutics company said Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration granted the so-called RMAT designation to 4D-150 for intravitreal treatment of wed AMD.

The designation is based on 4D-150's potential to address unmet medical needs, the company said.

Chief Executive David Kirn said this was the first RMAT designation for an investigational treatment for wet AMD.

