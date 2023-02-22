Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDMT   US35104E1001

4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FDMT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-22 pm EST
20.25 USD   +0.45%
4d Molecular Therapeutics : 310 INGLAXA Phase 1/2 Interim Clinical Data Presentation – February 2023
PU
4D Molecular Therapeutics Presents Interim Data from 4D-310 INGLAXA Phase 1/2 Clinical Trials & Development Plans for Fabry Disease Cardiomyopathy at WORLDSymposium™
GL
4D Molecular Therapeutics Presents Interim Data from 4D-310 INGLAXA Phase 1/2 Clinical Trials & Development Plans for Fabry Disease Cardiomyopathy at WORLDSymposium™
GL
4D Molecular Therapeutics : 310 INGLAXA Phase 1/2 Interim Clinical Data Presentation – February 2023

02/22/2023 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Update from INGLAXA Phase 1/2 Clinical Trials

  • Development Plans for 4D-310 Genetic Medicine for Fabry Disease Cardiomyopathy

February 22, 2023

Legal Disclaimer

This Presentation contains forward looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties.All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this Presentation, including statements regarding our clinical development plans, strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans, and objectives of management, are forward looking statements.The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "should," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements, although not all forward looking statements contain these identifying words.We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward looking statements. In addition, the forward looking statements included in this Presentation represent our views as of the date of this Presentation.We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward looking statements in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.These forward looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this Presentation.

This Presentation discusses our product candidates that are under preclinical study and in clinical trials, and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of our product candidates for the therapeutic use for which they are being studied.

This Presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such data and estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

This Presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

© 2022 4D Molecular Therapeutics. All Rights Reserved.

2

We are Boldly Innovating to Unlock the Full Potential of Genetic Medicines for Millions of Patients

COMPANY

Emeryville,

~140 Employees

FDMT

GMP Facilities

CA

R&D Headquarters

PLATFORM

Directed Evolution

~1 BILLION

Targeted & Evolved Vectors

Payload Design

capsid sequences

GMP Manufacturing

PRODUCT

Vector Modularity

Clinical-Stage Vectors in 3 Therapeutic Areas

ENGINE

CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT

5 Clinical Candidates for 7 Patient Populations

STRATEGY

Fully Integrated Large Market Genetic Medicines Company

© 2022 4D Molecular Therapeutics. All Rights Reserved. | CONFIDENTIAL

3

Pipeline: 5 Clinical-Stage Product Candidates incl. Large Markets

THREE THERAPEUTIC AREAS, RARE & LARGE SUSTAINABLE PATIENT POPULATIONS

VECTOR

PRODUCT

INDICATION

RESEARCH

IND-ENABLING

PHASE 1 / 2

PHASE 3

PRODUCT

Delivery

CANDIDATE

CANDIDATE

RIGHTS

R100

OPHTHALMOLOGY

Intravitreal

4D-150

Wet AMD

Diabetic Macular Edema

4D-125

XLRP

4D-110

CHM

4D-175

Geographic Atrophy

A101

PULMONOLOGY

Aerosol

4D-710

CF modulator-ineligible

CF eligible for modulators

4D-725

A1AT Deficiency

C102

CARDIOLOGY

Today's Focus

IV

Fabry Disease

4D-310

Cardiomyopathy

© 2022 4D Molecular Therapeutics. All Rights Reserved. | CONFIDENTIAL

4

Key Takeaways for Today: 4D-310

  1. Heart: Clinical POC for single low dose IV delivery, transgene expression & efficacy o 3rd 4DMT Vector with Clinical POC
  2. Safety: Generally well-tolerated with no liver, heart or DRG toxicity observed
  3. Transient acute atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome ("aHUS"): o Understood & manageable
  4. Approval pathway clear

© 2022 4D Molecular Therapeutics. All Rights Reserved. | CONFIDENTIAL

5

Disclaimer

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 22:55:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
EPS Revisions
