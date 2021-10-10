4D Molecular Therapeutics : ASRS 2021 Annual Meeting – 4D-125 for XLRP Phase 1/2 Clinical Data – Dr. Cagri Besirli
Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of Intravitreal 4D-125 AAV Gene Therapy in Patients with Advanced XLRP:
Interim Safety & Preliminary Clinical Activity
CG Besirli, MT Mathias, PJ Francis, S Honarmand,
MS Ip, RY Kim, DH Kirn, and DG Birch
FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES
Cagri G Besirli, MD, PhD (presenter)
Research: 4DMT, MeiraGTx, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Spark Therapeutics, Regeneron, Genentech
Consultant: MeiraGTx, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, iRenix Medical
o Equity ownership/Royalty: iRenix Medical, ONL Therapeutics
Key Takeaways for 4D-125 Preliminary Phase 1/2 Clinical Data
DATA CUT-OFF: SEPTEMBER 1, 2021
4D-125was well-tolerated
No dose-limiting toxicities, serious adverse events or chronic inflammation
Evidence of clinical activity observed in the treated eye vs. the untreated eye in evaluable patients on three clinical activity endpoints:
Increased mean retinal sensitivity by microperimetry in treated vs. untreated eye
Increased number of loci gaining ≥ 7 dB sensitivity by microperimetry in treated vs. untreated eye
o Increased preservation of ellipsoid zone area by SD-OCT in treated vs. untreated eye (progression decreased)
4D-125: R100 Capsid for IVT Delivery of
RPGR Transgene
INTRAVITREAL DELIVERY ENABLES TREATMENT OF BROAD RANGE OF PATIENTS, INCLUDING EARLIER STAGE
Photoreceptor-
specific
RPGR
PROMOTER TRANSGENE
PRODUCT DESIGN
Vector: R100
Transgene: RPGR
Promoter: Photoreceptor-specific
Blocked by
Limited retinal
Conventional
barrier (e.g., ILM)
transduction
naturally
Retina
occurring
vectors
Heparan
Inner
sulfate
retina
Cytosol
Vitreous
body
Eye cross section
Inner retina
Photoreceptors RPE
Overcome
Enhanced retinal
barrier (e.g., ILM)
transduction
R100
Abbreviations: ILM, inner limiting membrane; RPE, retinal pigment epithelium.
4D-125 Study Design
OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 1/2 TRIAL IN ADULTS WITH XLRP
STUDY DESIGN
DOSE ESCALATION
DOSE EXPANSION
COHORT 1
COHORT 2
EXPANSION
3E11 vg/eye
1E12 vg/eye
1E12 vg/eye
n = 3
n = 3
n = 6-12
DSMC review
ASSESSMENT SCHEDULE
Biomarkers assessed by Independent Reading Center
KEY INCLUSION CRITERIA
Male ≥18 years of age
Hemizygous RPGR mutation
Clinical diagnosis of non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa
Measurable ellipsoid zone line (EZL) on macular SD-OCT
>1 nonzero point on microperimetry (dose-escalation) OR
≥1dB mean retinal sensitivity on microperimetry (dose- expansion)
PRIMARY ENDPOINT
Incidence and severity of TEAEs and SAEs, including clinically significant changes in safety parameters
KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS
Change from baseline in EZ area loss by SD-OCT over 12 months
Change from baseline in visual field sensitivity by microperimetry over 12 months
