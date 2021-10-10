Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FDMT   US35104E1001

4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FDMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

4D Molecular Therapeutics : ASRS 2021 Annual Meeting – 4D-125 for XLRP Phase 1/2 Clinical Data – Dr. Cagri Besirli

10/10/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of Intravitreal 4D-125 AAV Gene Therapy in Patients with Advanced XLRP:

Interim Safety & Preliminary Clinical Activity

CG Besirli, MT Mathias, PJ Francis, S Honarmand,

MS Ip, RY Kim, DH Kirn, and DG Birch

FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES

  • Cagri G Besirli, MD, PhD (presenter)
  1. Research: 4DMT, MeiraGTx, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Spark Therapeutics, Regeneron, Genentech
  1. Consultant: MeiraGTx, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, iRenix Medical

o Equity ownership/Royalty: iRenix Medical, ONL Therapeutics

2

Key Takeaways for 4D-125 Preliminary Phase 1/2 Clinical Data

DATA CUT-OFF: SEPTEMBER 1, 2021

  • 4D-125was well-tolerated
  • No dose-limiting toxicities, serious adverse events or chronic inflammation
  • Evidence of clinical activity observed in the treated eye vs. the untreated eye in evaluable patients on three clinical activity endpoints:
  1. Increased mean retinal sensitivity by microperimetry in treated vs. untreated eye
  1. Increased number of loci gaining ≥ 7 dB sensitivity by microperimetry in treated vs. untreated eye

o Increased preservation of ellipsoid zone area by SD-OCT in treated vs. untreated eye (progression decreased)

3

4D-125: R100 Capsid for IVT Delivery of RPGR Transgene

INTRAVITREAL DELIVERY ENABLES TREATMENT OF BROAD RANGE OF PATIENTS, INCLUDING EARLIER STAGE

Photoreceptor-

specific RPGR

PROMOTER TRANSGENE

PRODUCT DESIGN

  • Vector: R100
  • Transgene: RPGR
  • Promoter: Photoreceptor-specific

Blocked by

Limited retinal

Conventional

barrier (e.g., ILM)

transduction

naturally

Retina

occurring

vectors

Heparan

Inner

sulfate

retina

Cytosol

Vitreous

body

Eye cross section

Inner retina

Photoreceptors RPE

Overcome

Enhanced retinal

barrier (e.g., ILM)

transduction

R100

Abbreviations: ILM, inner limiting membrane; RPE, retinal pigment epithelium.

4

4D-125 Study Design

OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 1/2 TRIAL IN ADULTS WITH XLRP

STUDY DESIGN

DOSE ESCALATION

DOSE EXPANSION

COHORT 1

COHORT 2

EXPANSION

3E11 vg/eye

1E12 vg/eye

1E12 vg/eye

n = 3

n = 3

n = 6-12

DSMC review

ASSESSMENT SCHEDULE

Biomarkers assessed by Independent Reading Center

KEY INCLUSION CRITERIA

  • Male 18 years of age
  • Hemizygous RPGR mutation
  • Clinical diagnosis of non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa
  • Measurable ellipsoid zone line (EZL) on macular SD-OCT
  • >1 nonzero point on microperimetry (dose-escalation)OR
  • 1dB mean retinal sensitivity on microperimetry (dose- expansion)

PRIMARY ENDPOINT

  • Incidence and severity of TEAEs and SAEs, including clinically significant changes in safety parameters

KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

  • Change from baseline in EZ area loss by SD-OCT over 12 months
  • Change from baseline in visual field sensitivity by microperimetry over 12 months

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 10 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2021 20:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -71,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 619 M 619 M -
EV / Sales 2021 25,0x
EV / Sales 2022 174x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart 4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,92 $
Average target price 50,00 $
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David H. Kirn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
August J. Moretti Chief Financial Officer
John F. Milligan Executive Chairman
Melissa Kotterman Vice President-Discovery & Engineering
Fred Kamal Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.-44.70%619
MODERNA, INC.191.86%123 076
LONZA GROUP AG21.59%55 392
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.35.20%46 414
SEAGEN INC.-7.58%29 448
CELLTRION, INC.-37.60%25 600