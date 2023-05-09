Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDMT   US35104E1001

4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FDMT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-09 pm EDT
17.33 USD   +4.90%
05:56p4d Molecular Therapeutics : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
04:45p4d Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08p4D Molecular Therapeutics Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

4D Molecular Therapeutics : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K

05/09/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 4, 2023

4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware 001-39782 47-3506994

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification Number)

5858 Horton Street #455

Emeryville, CA94608

(Address of principal executive offices, including Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (510)505-2680

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share FDMT The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01

Other Events.

On May 4, 2023, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") entered into an underwriting agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Evercore Group L.L.C., as representatives of the several underwriters named therein (the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue and sell 7,500,000 shares (the "Firm Shares") of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share ("Common Stock"), to the Underwriters (the "Offering"). In addition, under the terms of the Underwriting Agreement, the Company granted the Underwriters the option, for 30 days from the date of the Underwriting Agreement, to purchase up to 1,125,000 additional shares of Common Stock (the "Optional Shares" and, together with the Firm Shares, the "Shares"). The price to the public in the Offering was $16.00 per share. The Underwriters agreed to purchase the Shares from the Company pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement at a price of $15.04 per share.

On May 5, 2023, the Underwriters notified the Company of their intent to exercise their option to purchase the Optional Shares in full. The net proceeds from the Offering are approximately $129.1 million, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Offering closed on May 9, 2023.

The Offering was made under a prospectus supplement and related prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to the Company's effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3(Registration No. 333-263925).

Pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement, the Company agreed to indemnify the Underwriters against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or to contribute to payments that the Underwriters may be required to make because of such liabilities. In addition, the Underwriting Agreement also contains customary representations, warranties and agreements by the Company and customary conditions to closing, obligations of the parties and termination provisions. The representations, warranties and covenants contained in the Underwriting Agreement were made only for purposes of such agreement and as of specific dates, were solely for the benefit of the parties to such agreement, and may be subject to limitations agreed upon by such parties.

In connection with the Offering, the Company and the Company's directors and executive officers agreed not to sell or transfer any Common Stock without first obtaining the written consent of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Evercore Group L.L.C., on behalf of the Underwriters, subject to certain exceptions described in the prospectus supplement for the Offering, until July 3, 2023.

A copy of the Underwriting Agreement is attached as Exhibit 1.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing descriptions of the Underwriting Agreement and lock-uparrangements do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to such exhibit.

A copy of the opinion of Latham & Watkins LLP relating to the validity of the securities issued in the Offering is filed herewith as Exhibit 5.1.

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit

Number

Description

1.1 Underwriting Agreement, dated as of May 4, 2023, among 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Evercore Group, L.L.C.
5.1 Opinion of Latham & Watkins LLP
23.1 Consent of Latham & Watkins LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1)
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Date: May 9, 2023 By:

/s/ August J. Moretti

August J. Moretti
Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about 4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:56p4d Molecular Therapeutics : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
04:45p4d Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
04:08p4D Molecular Therapeutics Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock ..
GL
04:07p4D Molecular Therapeutics Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock ..
AQ
05/084D Molecular Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
05/084D Molecular Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
05/054D Molecular Therapeutics Prices Upsized $120 Million Common Stock Offering
MT
05/044D Molecular Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
05/044D Molecular Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
05/044D Molecular Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on 4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4,03 M - -
Net income 2023 -114 M - -
Net cash 2023 118 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,00x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 663 M 663 M -
EV / Sales 2023 135x
EV / Sales 2024 122x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart 4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 17,33 $
Average target price 39,29 $
Spread / Average Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David H. Kirn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fred Kamal President & Chief Operating Officer
August J. Moretti Chief Financial Officer
John F. Milligan Executive Chairman
Peter Francis SVP-Clinical Translational R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.-25.62%673
MODERNA, INC.-26.65%50 224
LONZA GROUP AG27.61%48 292
SEAGEN INC.54.25%37 169
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-7.36%35 221
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-10.77%26 145
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer