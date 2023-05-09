4D Molecular Therapeutics : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 4, 2023
4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Delaware
001-39782
47-3506994
5858 Horton Street #455
Emeryville, CA94608
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share
FDMT
On May 4, 2023, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") entered into an underwriting agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Evercore Group L.L.C., as representatives of the several underwriters named therein (the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue and sell 7,500,000 shares (the "Firm Shares") of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share ("Common Stock"), to the Underwriters (the "Offering"). In addition, under the terms of the Underwriting Agreement, the Company granted the Underwriters the option, for 30 days from the date of the Underwriting Agreement, to purchase up to 1,125,000 additional shares of Common Stock (the "Optional Shares" and, together with the Firm Shares, the "Shares"). The price to the public in the Offering was $16.00 per share. The Underwriters agreed to purchase the Shares from the Company pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement at a price of $15.04 per share.
On May 5, 2023, the Underwriters notified the Company of their intent to exercise their option to purchase the Optional Shares in full. The net proceeds from the Offering are approximately $129.1 million, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Offering closed on May 9, 2023.
The Offering was made under a prospectus supplement and related prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to the Company's effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3(Registration No. 333-263925).
Pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement, the Company agreed to indemnify the Underwriters against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or to contribute to payments that the Underwriters may be required to make because of such liabilities. In addition, the Underwriting Agreement also contains customary representations, warranties and agreements by the Company and customary conditions to closing, obligations of the parties and termination provisions. The representations, warranties and covenants contained in the Underwriting Agreement were made only for purposes of such agreement and as of specific dates, were solely for the benefit of the parties to such agreement, and may be subject to limitations agreed upon by such parties.
In connection with the Offering, the Company and the Company's directors and executive officers agreed not to sell or transfer any Common Stock without first obtaining the written consent of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Evercore Group L.L.C., on behalf of the Underwriters, subject to certain exceptions described in the prospectus supplement for the Offering, until July 3, 2023.
A copy of the Underwriting Agreement is attached as Exhibit 1.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing descriptions of the Underwriting Agreement and lock-uparrangements do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to such exhibit.
A copy of the opinion of Latham & Watkins LLP relating to the validity of the securities issued in the Offering is filed herewith as Exhibit 5.1.
Item 9.01
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit
Number
Description
|
1.1
Underwriting Agreement, dated as of May 4, 2023, among 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Evercore Group, L.L.C.
5.1
Opinion of Latham & Watkins LLP
23.1
Consent of Latham & Watkins LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1)
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)