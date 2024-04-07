Certain Common Stock of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-APR-2024.

Certain Common Stock of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-APR-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 6-FEB-2024 to 7-APR-2024.



Details:

The executive officers and directors agreed with the underwriters, subject to certain exceptions, during the Lock-up Period, not to and not to or not to cause or direct any of their respective affiliates to, (i) offer, sell, contract to sell, pledge, grant any option to purchase, lend or otherwise dispose of any shares of common stock, or any options or warrants to purchase any shares of common stock, or any securities convertible into, exchangeable for or that represent the right to receive shares of common stock (ii) engage in any hedging or other transaction or arrangement (including, without limitation, any short sale or the purchase or sale of, or entry into, any put or call option, or combination thereof, forward, swap or any other derivative transaction or instrument continuing to and including the date 60 days after the date of this prospectus supplement.