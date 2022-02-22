Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. 4D pharma plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DDDD   GB00BJL5BR07

4D PHARMA PLC

(DDDD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

4D Pharma Shares Rise as Parkinson's Trial Receives FDA Clearance

02/22/2022 | 03:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jaime Llinares Taboada


Shares in 4D pharma PLC rose Tuesday after it said it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for clinical trials of its Live Biotherapeutic drug for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

The pharmaceutical company said that the American regulator cleared investigational new drug, or IND, applications for Live Biotherapeutics MRx0005 and MRx0029.

First-in-human Phase I trials in people with Parkinson's disease are expected to start in mid-2022

"We believe that our LBPs MRx0005 and MRx0029, which each have different mechanisms of action worthy of investigation, provide a unique opportunity to address the high unmet needs of those living with Parkinson's disease," Chief Scientific Officer Alex Stevenson said.

Shares at 0808 GMT were up 11% at 34.0 pence.


Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-22 0333ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
4D PHARMA PLC 5.22% 32.27 Delayed Quote.-43.10%
BELIEVE -2.12% 13.85 Real-time Quote.-16.26%
PLC S.P.A. -2.26% 1.95 Delayed Quote.-4.09%
All news about 4D PHARMA PLC
03:34a4D Pharma Shares Rise as Parkinson's Trial Receives FDA Clearance
DJ
03:24aUS FDA OKs 4d Pharma's New Drug Applications For Parkinson's Disease Treatment Candidat..
MT
02/184D PHARMA : to Restate Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six-Month Period End..
PU
02/024D PHARMA : announces additional positive data from Part A of the Phase I/II trial of MRx-..
PU
01/274D Pharma Up 8% After Additional Data From Trial On Asthma Treatment
MT
01/274D PHARMA : announces additional positive data from Part A of the Phase I/II trial of MRx-..
PU
01/274D pharma plc Announces Additional Positive Data from Part A of the Phase I/II Trial of..
CI
01/204D pharma to Host Virtual KOL Event Discussing Asthma Treatment Landscape and Review of..
BU
01/054D PHARMA : Grant of Options - Form 6-K
PU
01/054D pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on 4D PHARMA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 0,31 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
Net income 2021 -20,7 M -28,1 M -28,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 55,0 M 74,8 M 74,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 176x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,81x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart 4D PHARMA PLC
Duration : Period :
4D pharma plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 4D PHARMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 30,50 GBX
Average target price 360,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1 080%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duncan Peyton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Doyle Chief Financial Officer
Axel Gaston Glasmacher Non-Executive Chairman
Alexander James Stevenson Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Imke Mulder Executive Vice President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
4D PHARMA PLC-43.10%75
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-15.92%76 580
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.60%65 474
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.56%58 453
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-17.19%45 067
BIONTECH SE-39.12%37 904