4D Pharma Shares Rise as Parkinson's Trial Receives FDA Clearance

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Shares in 4D pharma PLC rose Tuesday after it said it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for clinical trials of its Live Biotherapeutic drug for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

The pharmaceutical company said that the American regulator cleared investigational new drug, or IND, applications for Live Biotherapeutics MRx0005 and MRx0029.

First-in-human Phase I trials in people with Parkinson's disease are expected to start in mid-2022

"We believe that our LBPs MRx0005 and MRx0029, which each have different mechanisms of action worthy of investigation, provide a unique opportunity to address the high unmet needs of those living with Parkinson's disease," Chief Scientific Officer Alex Stevenson said.

Shares at 0808 GMT were up 11% at 34.0 pence.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-22 0333ET