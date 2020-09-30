4D pharma : Interim results for the period ended 30 June 2020

So far in 2020, the rapidly maturing microbiome therapeutics field has made huge strides, delivering clinical data that supports the early research and therapeutic potential shown with the novel modality to date. 4D pharma has continued to lead the way in developing Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs) to treat diseases with high unmet medical need in tissues and organs distal from the gut, from oncology to respiratory and diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). Driven by our approach to LBP discovery with the MicroRx® platform that is highly focussed on function, 4D pharma's pipeline is one of the most advanced and deepest in the field, boasting four unique clinical-stage LBP candidates and six clinical trials ongoing in the first half of 2020.

First-in-classproof-of-concept oncology data

Earlier this year we delivered first-in-class clinical proof-of-concept data demonstrating clinically meaningful benefit from the combination of Live Biotherapeutic MRx0518 with the immune checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda® in patients with relapsed and refractory solid tumours.

As part of our clinical collaboration with Merck & Co., the ongoing Phase I/II trial is enrolling heavily pre-treated patients with solid tumours refractory to prior immune checkpoint therapy and who have no other available treatment options. The trial is made up of two parts - Part A, an initial safety phase assessing dose-limiting toxicities after one three-week cycle of treatment, and the Part B cohort expansion phase.

Part A was successfully completed in May 2020, and the safety review committee determined that it is safe to proceed to Part B of the study, which is ongoing.

Importantly, patients enrolled in both Parts A and B are eligible to remain on treatment for up to two years, to assess clinical efficacy in addition to safety and tolerability of the combination. In the 12 patients comprising Part A, the combination of MRx0518 and Keytruda® achieved a disease control rate of 42%, including three patients who achieved partial responses - an objective response rate (ORR) of 25% - and a further two patients with durable stable disease of six months or longer. The updated data has been submitted for presentation at a scientific conference later this year.