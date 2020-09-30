4D pharma : Interim results for the period ended 30 June 2020
09/30/2020 | 02:15am EDT
4D pharma plc Interim Report 2020
Leading the development of Live Biotherapeutics
Pioneering a revolutionary class of medicines:
Live Biotherapeutic products
What we do
4D was established with the mission of leveraging the deep and varied interactions between the human body and the gut microbiome - the trillions of bacteria that colonise the human gastrointestinal tract - to develop an entirely novel class of drug: Live Biotherapeutics.
We are focussed on understanding how individual strains
of bacteria function and how their interactions with the human host can be exploited to treat particular diseases, from cancer to asthma to conditions of the central nervous system.
Highlights
Financial highlights
Net assets at 30 June 2020 of £31.5 million (30 June 2019: £35.0 million and
31 December 2019: £22.3 million).
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits at 30 June 2020 of £10.0 million (30 June 2019: £12.9 million and 31 December 2019: £3.8 million).
Loss and total comprehensive income for the six months ended 30 June 2020 of £13.6 million (30 June 2019: £11.3 million and 31 December 2019:
£23.7 million).
Research and development expenditure for the six months ended
30 June 2020 of £12.4 million (30 June 2019: £10.8 million and 31 December
2019: £26.5 million).
Operational highlights
Delivered the first global clinical evidence of the safety and therapeutic potential of oral Live Biotherapeutics in cancer, in an interim analysis of 4D's clinical trial of MRx0518 in combination with Keytruda®. The Part A safety phase of the ongoing trial was successfully completed in May, and the Part B cohort expansion phase commenced in June.
Completed an interim analysis of a Phase II trial of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) candidate Blautix® which demonstrated non-futility in the primary endpoint and a safety profile comparable to placebo.
Commenced a clinical trial of immunomodulatory candidate MRx‑4DP0004 in hospitalised COVID-19 patients. The Company's rapid response was enabled by a detailed understanding of its drug candidates driven by the MicroRx® platform, and the safety profile of Live Biotherapeutics.
Appointed Prof. Dr. Axel Glasmacher as Non-Executive Chairperson.
Prof. Glasmacher joined 4D pharma as a Non-Executive Director in 2019. His vast experience in the successful development of novel cancer therapies at Celgene will be critical in guiding the clinical development of 4D pharma's pipeline of Live Biotherapeutics.
Since the period end
In July 2020 4D pharma undertook a fundraise through the issue of new Ordinary Shares to raise approximately £7.7 million in gross proceeds (£7.3 million net). The additional funding provides working capital into
Q1 2021 and allows sufficient cash runway to achieve a number of major clinical readouts across multiple programmes including oncology, respiratory and gastrointestinal diseases.
In August 4D pharma announced comprehensive clinical benefit data from Part A of the trial. The 42% disease control rate observed in Part A of our ongoing trial far exceeded the predefined 10% threshold for expansion in Part B.
4D pharma CSO Dr. Alex Stevenson and Research Director Dr. Imke Mulder hosted an R&D webinar in which Dr. Mulder and senior members of her team discussed the Company's MicroRx® platform and development pipeline, as well as successes of 4D pharma's functional approach to the discovery and development of Live Biotherapeutics, followed by a Q&A session with eight participating analysts.
Appointment of Dr. Katrin Rupalla as a Non-Executive Director. Dr. Rupalla brings vast experience to 4D pharma with over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, and extensive regulatory and development expertise in the fields of oncology and neuroscience.
Contents
Highlights
Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer's Joint Review
Group Statement of Total Comprehensive Income
Group Statement of Financial Position
Group Statement of Changes in Equity
Group Cash Flow Statement
Notes to the Interim Financial Report
4D pharma plc Interim Report 2020
Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer's Joint Review
Axel Glasmacher, Non-Executive Chairperson, and Duncan Peyton, Chief Executive Officer
So far in 2020, the rapidly maturing microbiome therapeutics field has made huge strides, delivering clinical data that supports the early research and therapeutic potential shown with the novel modality to date. 4D pharma has continued to lead the way in developing Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs) to treat diseases with high unmet medical need in tissues and organs distal from the gut, from oncology to respiratory and diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). Driven by our approach to LBP discovery with the MicroRx® platform that is highly focussed on function, 4D pharma's pipeline is one of the most advanced and deepest in the field, boasting four unique clinical-stage LBP candidates and six clinical trials ongoing in the first half of 2020.
First-in-classproof-of-concept oncology data
Earlier this year we delivered first-in-class clinical proof-of-concept data demonstrating clinically meaningful benefit from the combination of Live Biotherapeutic MRx0518 with the immune checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda® in patients with relapsed and refractory solid tumours.
As part of our clinical collaboration with Merck & Co., the ongoing Phase I/II trial is enrolling heavily pre-treated patients with solid tumours refractory to prior immune checkpoint therapy and who have no other available treatment options. The trial is made up of two parts - Part A, an initial safety phase assessing dose-limiting toxicities after one three-week cycle of treatment, and the Part B cohort expansion phase.
Part A was successfully completed in May 2020, and the safety review committee determined that it is safe to proceed to Part B of the study, which is ongoing.
Importantly, patients enrolled in both Parts A and B are eligible to remain on treatment for up to two years, to assess clinical efficacy in addition to safety and tolerability of the combination. In the 12 patients comprising Part A, the combination of MRx0518 and Keytruda® achieved a disease control rate of 42%, including three patients who achieved partial responses - an objective response rate (ORR) of 25% - and a further two patients with durable stable disease of six months or longer. The updated data has been submitted for presentation at a scientific conference later this year.
4D pharma is now rapidly moving forward with the Part B cohort expansion phase, opening four additional sites to accelerate enrolment. The Company expects to make further announcements from Part B as appropriate throughout 2020 and into 2021.
Continuing commitment to oncology
To further support this combination therapy data, in the second half of 2020 4D pharma expects to announce initial results from a neoadjuvant monotherapy biomarker study. This study has been designed to investigate the immune-mediated mechanism of action of MRx0518 in the clinical setting, by analysing tumour samples before and after monotherapy treatment. Data generated could be highly informative for the future development of MRx0518 and provide insights into relevant biomarkers for patient selection and treatment.
Highly encouraged by the early signals of clinical activity seen in the open-label trial of MRx0518 in combination with Keytruda®, and demonstrating the Company's commitment to oncology, in January
4D pharma launched its third clinical trial of MRx0518, in combination with radiotherapy for resectable pancreatic cancer.
Subjects will be dosed daily with MRx0518 for one week prior to and throughout radiotherapy, up until 24 hours prior to surgical resection. In addition to the primary endpoint of safety and tolerability, the study will evaluate preliminary clinical efficacy including changes in tumour-infiltrating lymphocytes and the gut microbiome. This study is being conducted at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center as part of our strategic collaboration to evaluate 4D's Live Biotherapeutic oncology pipeline across a range of cancer settings. Results from this study were initially expected in Q4 2020 but recruitment has been delayed due to COVID-19. The Company now expects to announce initial results in 2021.
"The disease control rate observed in Part A of the study, at 42%, far exceeds the 10% threshold for success agreed with our partner MSD for the cohort expansion phase, boding well for the outcome of the ongoing Part B of the study. We are encouraged by the durable benefit we have shown, clearly clinically meaningful for these patients who have no other treatment alternatives. This is groundbreaking for
the microbiome in immuno-oncology. Considering the advanced stage of disease of the patients in the study, end of line patients who have previously failed on a checkpoint inhibitor and have little to no remaining treatment options, these results are very promising."
Dr. Alex Stevenson
Chief Scientific Officer
4D pharma plc Interim Report 2020
