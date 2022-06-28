Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  4D pharma plc
  News
  Summary
    DDDD   GB00BJL5BR07

4D PHARMA PLC

(DDDD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:30 2022-06-24 am EDT
16.66 GBX   +5.04%
06/27Chardan Capital Downgrades 4D pharma to Neutral from Buy on Likelihood of Share Dilution
MT
06/27Chardan Capital Downgrades 4D pharma to Neutral from Buy
MT
06/27Ladenburg Thalmann Downgrades 4D Pharma to Neutral From Buy
MT
4D pharma plc (“4D pharma”) Receives Notice of Delisting From Nasdaq

06/28/2022 | 01:51pm EDT
4D pharma plc (AIM: DDDD, NASDAQ: LBPS), a pharmaceutical company leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs), a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, today announces that on June 27, 2022, it received written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that in accordance with Listing Rules 5101, 5110(b), and IM-5101-1, Nasdaq Staff (the “Staff”) has determined that 4D pharma’s securities will be delisted from The Nasdaq Stock Market. Accordingly, trading of 4D pharma’s LBPS will be suspended at the opening of business on July 7, 2022, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which will remove 4D pharma’s securities from listing and registration on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

The Staff’s determination was based on the following factors: the associated public interest concerns raised by 4D pharma’s press release dated June 24, 2022 in which 4D pharma announced that it had been placed into administration under English law; and concerns regarding the residual equity interest of the existing holders of listed securities.

4D pharma may appeal the Staff’s determination to the Hearing Panel, pursuant to the procedures set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5800 Series.

About 4D pharma

4D pharma is a world leader in the development of Live Biotherapeutics, a novel and emerging class of drugs, defined by the FDA as biological products that contain a live organism, such as a bacterium, that is applicable to the prevention, treatment or cure of a disease. 4D pharma has developed a proprietary platform, MicroRx®, that rationally identifies Live Biotherapeutics based on a deep understanding of function and mechanism.

4D pharma’s Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs) are orally delivered single strains of bacteria that are naturally found in the healthy human gut. 4D pharma has six clinical programs, namely a Phase I/II study of MRx0518 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors, a Phase II clinical trial of MRx0518 in combination with BAVENCIO® (avelumab) in the first-line maintenance setting for urothelial carcinoma, a Phase I study of MRx0518 in a neoadjuvant setting for patients with solid tumors, a Phase I study of MRx0518 in patients with pancreatic cancer, a Phase I/II study of MRx-4DP0004 in asthma, and Blautix® in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) which has completed a successful Phase II trial. Additional preclinical-stage programs include candidates for CNS disease, immune-inflammatory conditions and cancer. 4D pharma has a research collaboration with MSD (a tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA), to discover and develop Live Biotherapeutics for vaccines.

For more information, refer to https://www.4dpharmaplc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this announcement, including without limitation statements regarding the timing of studies, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook” and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on 4D pharma’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on 4D pharma. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting 4D pharma will be those that it anticipates.

All of 4D pharma’s forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant or beyond its control, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from 4D pharma’s historical experience and its present expectations or projections. The foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include potential delays in the process of delisting and, if pursued by 4D pharma, the outcome of any appeal of the Staff’s determination. 4D pharma wishes to caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. 4D pharma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of its forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 0,75 M 0,91 M 0,91 M
Net income 2022 -25,8 M -31,4 M -31,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30,0 M 37,0 M 36,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 40,2x
Capi. / Sales 2023 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 72,8%
Technical analysis trends 4D PHARMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 16,66 GBX
Average target price 360,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2 061%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duncan Peyton CEO, Secretary & Executive Director
John Doyle Chief Financial Officer
Axel Gaston Glasmacher Non-Executive Chairman
Alexander James Stevenson Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Imke Mulder Executive Vice President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
4D PHARMA PLC-68.92%37
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-13.12%79 122
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS33.22%74 821
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-3.01%65 993
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-12.75%44 742
BIONTECH SE-48.01%32 574