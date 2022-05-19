Log in
4D PHARMA PLC

Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/19 11:35:09 am EDT
33.10 GBX   -2.65%
05/17European ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
05/174D pharma Presents Late Breaking Abstract from Phase I/II Trial of MRx-4DP0004 for the Treatment of Asthma at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2022 International Conference
BU
04/044D PHARMA : Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results, Operational Highlights, and Guidance for Key Milestones in 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
4D pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

05/19/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
4D pharma plc (AIM: DDDD, NASDAQ: LBPS), a pharmaceutical company leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs), a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, today announced that Duncan Peyton, Chief Executive Officer of 4D pharma, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing starting Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

A replay webcast of the presentation will be available via the ‘Events’ section of the 4D pharma website at www.4dpharmaplc.com for 90 days following the presentation.

About 4D pharma

4d pharma is a world leader in the development of Live Biotherapeutics, a novel and emerging class of drugs, defined by the FDA as biological products that contain a live organism, such as a bacterium, that is applicable to the prevention, treatment or cure of a disease. 4D pharma has developed a proprietary platform, MicroRx®, that rationally identifies Live Biotherapeutics based on a deep understanding of function and mechanism.

4d pharma's Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs) are orally delivered single strains of bacteria that are naturally found in the healthy human gut. The Company has five clinical programs, namely a Phase I/II study of MRx0518 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors, a Phase I study of MRx0518 in a neoadjuvant setting for patients with solid tumors, a Phase I study of MRx0518 in patients with pancreatic cancer, a Phase I/II study of MRx-4DP0004 in asthma, and Blautix® in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) which has completed a successful Phase II trial. A Phase I study of MRx0005 and MRx0029 in patients with Parkinson’s disease is expected to commence in 2022. Additional preclinical-stage programs include candidates for CNS disease, immune-inflammatory conditions and cancer. The Company has a research collaboration with MSD (Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA), to discover and develop Live Biotherapeutics for vaccines.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5,87 M 7,34 M 7,34 M
Net income 2022 -17,7 M -22,2 M -22,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 59,7 M 74,6 M 74,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,2x
Capi. / Sales 2023 29,6x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 72,7%
Managers and Directors
Duncan Peyton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Doyle Chief Financial Officer
Axel Gaston Glasmacher Non-Executive Chairman
Alexander James Stevenson Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Imke Mulder Executive Vice President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
4D PHARMA PLC-36.57%76
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.93%79 298
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.38%71 026
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS14.91%64 540
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-19.12%41 409
BIONTECH SE-39.08%38 169