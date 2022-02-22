4DS Memory : Appendix 4D & Half-Year Financial Statements

For personal use only

Appendix 4D

Half year report

Period ending 31 December 2021

ASX Appendix 4D

Financial Statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2021

1. Details of reporting period

Name of Entity 4DS Memory Limited ABN 43 145 590 110 Reporting Period 31 December 2021 Previous Corresponding Period 31 December 2020

2. Results for announcement to the market

31 31 Increase/ Amount Key information December December (decrease) change $ 2021 2020 Revenue from ordinary activities 24,870 29,378 (15%) (4,508) Loss for the half-year (3,063,515) (3,124,216) (2%) 60,701 Total comprehensive loss for the half-year (3,049,440) (3,101,337) (2%) 51,897 attributable to members Amount Per Franked Amount Security Per Security Final Dividend Nil Nil Interim Dividend Nil Nil Previous Corresponding Period Nil Nil Record Date for Determining Entitlements Not Applicable

Brief explanation of any of the figures reported above necessary to enable figures to be understood:

For further information, refer to the review of operations contained in the directors' report, which forms part of the attached condensed consolidated financial statements.

3. Net tangible asset backing

31 December 2021 31 December 2020 Net tangible backing per ordinary security 0.46 cents 0.48 cents

4. Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period

N/A

5. Details of Dividends

No dividend has been paid or recommended to be paid for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.