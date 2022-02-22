4DS Memory : Appendix 4D & Half-Year Financial Statements
Appendix 4D
Half year report
Period ending 31 December 2021
ASX Appendix 4D
Financial Statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2021
1. Details of reporting period
Name of Entity
4DS Memory Limited
ABN
43 145 590 110
Reporting Period
31 December 2021
Previous Corresponding Period
31 December 2020
2. Results for announcement to the market
31
31
Increase/
Amount
Key information
December
December
(decrease)
change $
2021
2020
Revenue from ordinary activities
24,870
29,378
(15%)
(4,508)
Loss for the half-year
(3,063,515)
(3,124,216)
(2%)
60,701
Total comprehensive loss for the half-year
(3,049,440)
(3,101,337)
(2%)
51,897
attributable to members
Amount Per
Franked Amount
Security
Per Security
Final Dividend
Nil
Nil
Interim Dividend
Nil
Nil
Previous Corresponding Period
Nil
Nil
Record Date for Determining Entitlements
Not Applicable
Brief explanation of any of the figures reported above necessary to enable figures to be understood:
For further information, refer to the review of operations contained in the directors' report, which forms part of the attached condensed consolidated financial statements.
3. Net tangible asset backing
31 December 2021
31 December 2020
Net tangible backing per ordinary security
0.46 cents
0.48 cents
4. Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period
N/A
5. Details of Dividends
No dividend has been paid or recommended to be paid for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.
Appendix 4D
Half year report
Period ending 31 December 2021
6. Details of dividend reinvestment plans
N/A
Details of associate and joint venture entities
N/A
8. Foreign entities
N/A
9. Audit
This report is based on the consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 which have been reviewed by PKF Perth.
This information should be read in conjunction with the 2021 Annual Report.
Additional information supporting the Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in Director's Report and the consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.
Guido Arnout
Managing Director
22 February 2022
Authorised for release by the Board.
4DS MEMORY LIMITED
ACN: 145 590 110
Interim condensed
consolidated financial
statements
For half-year ended 31 December 2021
CORPORATE DIRECTORY
Directors
Drs. Wilbert van den Hoek
Chairman
Dr Guido Arnout
CEO and Managing Director
Mr David McAuliffe
Executive Director
Mr Howard Digby
Non-Executive Director
Company Secretary
Mr Peter Webse
Registered and Principal Office
Level 2, 50 Kings Park Road,
West Perth WA 6005
PO Box 271
West Perth WA 6872
Phone
+61 8 6377 8043
Email
david@4dsmemory.com
Website
www.4dsmemory.com
Share Registry
Automic Registry Services
Level 2
267 St Georges Terrace,
Perth WA 6000
Phone
+61 8 9324 2099
Fax
+61 8 9321 2337
Email
info@automic.com.au
Web
www.automic.com.au
Auditors
PKF Perth
Level 4, 35 Havelock Street,
West Perth WA 6005
Solicitors
Steinepreis Paganin
Level 4, The Read Buildings
16 Milligan Street
Perth WA 6000
Securities Exchange Listing
Australian Securities Exchange
Home Exchange: Perth, Western Australia
Code: 4DS
4DS Memory Limited ACN 145 590 110 - Half Year Report 31 December 2021 | 2
CORPORATE DIRECTORY
PAGE
Directors' report
4
Interim Condensed Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
7
Interim Condensed Consolidated statement of financial position
8
Interim Condensed Consolidated statement of changes in equity
9
Interim Condensed Consolidated statement of cash flows
10
Interim Condensed Notes to the financial statements
11
Directors' declaration
16
Auditor's independence declaration
17
Independent auditor's review report
18
4DS Memory Limited ACN 145 590 110 - Half Year Report 31 December 2021 | 3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
4DS Memory Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 05:00:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about 4DS MEMORY LIMITED
Sales 2021
0,01 M
0,00 M
0,00 M
Net income 2021
-6,66 M
-4,80 M
-4,80 M
Net cash 2021
4,04 M
2,92 M
2,92 M
P/E ratio 2021
-28,5x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
95,7 M
69,0 M
69,0 M
EV / Sales 2020
4 556x
EV / Sales 2021
27 443x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
93,6%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends 4DS MEMORY LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.