4DS Memory : Appendix 4D & Half-Year Financial Statements

02/22/2022 | 12:01am EST
For personal use only

Appendix 4D

Half year report

Period ending 31 December 2021

ASX Appendix 4D

Financial Statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2021

1. Details of reporting period

Name of Entity

4DS Memory Limited

ABN

43 145 590 110

Reporting Period

31 December 2021

Previous Corresponding Period

31 December 2020

2. Results for announcement to the market

31

31

Increase/

Amount

Key information

December

December

(decrease)

change $

2021

2020

Revenue from ordinary activities

24,870

29,378

(15%)

(4,508)

Loss for the half-year

(3,063,515)

(3,124,216)

(2%)

60,701

Total comprehensive loss for the half-year

(3,049,440)

(3,101,337)

(2%)

51,897

attributable to members

Amount Per

Franked Amount

Security

Per Security

Final Dividend

Nil

Nil

Interim Dividend

Nil

Nil

Previous Corresponding Period

Nil

Nil

Record Date for Determining Entitlements

Not Applicable

Brief explanation of any of the figures reported above necessary to enable figures to be understood:

For further information, refer to the review of operations contained in the directors' report, which forms part of the attached condensed consolidated financial statements.

3. Net tangible asset backing

31 December 2021

31 December 2020

Net tangible backing per ordinary security

0.46 cents

0.48 cents

4. Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period

N/A

5. Details of Dividends

No dividend has been paid or recommended to be paid for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

Appendix 4D Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 4D

Half year report

Period ending 31 December 2021

6. Details of dividend reinvestment plans

N/A

  • Details of associate and joint venture entities

N/A

8. Foreign entities

N/A

9. Audit

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 which have been reviewed by PKF Perth.

This information should be read in conjunction with the 2021 Annual Report.

Additional information supporting the Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in Director's Report and the consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

Guido Arnout

Managing Director

22 February 2022

Authorised for release by the Board.

Appendix 4D Page 2

For personal use only

4DS MEMORY LIMITED

ACN: 145 590 110

Interim condensed

consolidated financial

statements

For half-year ended 31 December 2021

For personal use only

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Directors

Drs. Wilbert van den Hoek

Chairman

Dr Guido Arnout

CEO and Managing Director

Mr David McAuliffe

Executive Director

Mr Howard Digby

Non-Executive Director

Company Secretary

Mr Peter Webse

Registered and Principal Office

Level 2, 50 Kings Park Road,

West Perth WA 6005

PO Box 271

West Perth WA 6872

Phone

+61 8 6377 8043

Email

david@4dsmemory.com

Website

www.4dsmemory.com

Share Registry

Automic Registry Services

Level 2

267 St Georges Terrace,

Perth WA 6000

Phone

+61 8 9324 2099

Fax

+61 8 9321 2337

Email

info@automic.com.au

Web

www.automic.com.au

Auditors

PKF Perth

Level 4, 35 Havelock Street,

West Perth WA 6005

Solicitors

Steinepreis Paganin

Level 4, The Read Buildings

16 Milligan Street

Perth WA 6000

Securities Exchange Listing

Australian Securities Exchange

Home Exchange: Perth, Western Australia

Code: 4DS

4DS Memory Limited ACN 145 590 110 - Half Year Report 31 December 2021 | 2

For personal use only

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

PAGE

Directors' report

4

Interim Condensed Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

7

Interim Condensed Consolidated statement of financial position

8

Interim Condensed Consolidated statement of changes in equity

9

Interim Condensed Consolidated statement of cash flows

10

Interim Condensed Notes to the financial statements

11

Directors' declaration

16

Auditor's independence declaration

17

Independent auditor's review report

18

4DS Memory Limited ACN 145 590 110 - Half Year Report 31 December 2021 | 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

4DS Memory Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 05:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
