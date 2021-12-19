Log in
    4DS   AU0000004DS8

4DS MEMORY LIMITED

(4DS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/17
0.05 AUD   0.00%
05:40p4DS MEMORY : Application for quotation of securities - 4DS
PU
11/284DS MEMORY : Replacement Constitution
PU
11/264DS Memory to Raise Nearly $2 Million in Placement, to Open Share Purchase Plan
MT
4DS Memory : Application for quotation of securities - 4DS

12/19/2021 | 05:40pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

4DS MEMORY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday December 20, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

4DS

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

72,916,667

16/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

4DS MEMORY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

145590110

1.3

ASX issuer code

4DS

  The announcement is New announcement
  Date of this announcement

20/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

25-Nov-2021 10:05

New - Proposed issue of securities -

An offer of +securities under a +securities

4DS

purchase plan

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Corporate Action Component Detail

only

ASX +security code and description

4DS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

use

16/12/2021

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

72,916,667

For personal use only

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.04800000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

N/A

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

4DS Memory Limited published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -6,66 M -4,75 M -4,75 M
Net cash 2021 4,04 M 2,88 M 2,88 M
P/E ratio 2021 -28,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 66,1 M 47,3 M 47,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 4 556x
EV / Sales 2021 27 443x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart 4DS MEMORY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
4DS Memory Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 4DS MEMORY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Guido Arnout Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Wilbert van den Hoek Chairman
Michael van Buskirk Chief Engineering Officer
Seshubabu Desu Chief Technology Officer
Howard Digby Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
4DS MEMORY LIMITED-60.00%47
NETAPP, INC.32.94%19 574
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION2.64%17 716
PURE STORAGE, INC.41.93%9 304
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-11.57%4 115
MAXELL, LTD.15.01%644