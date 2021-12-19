4DS Memory : Application for quotation of securities - 4DS
Announcement Summary
Entity name
4DS MEMORY LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday December 20, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
4DS
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
72,916,667
16/12/2021
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
4DS MEMORY LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
145590110
1.3
ASX issuer code
4DS
Date of this announcement
20/12/2021
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
25-Nov-2021 10:05
New - Proposed issue of securities -
An offer of +securities under a +securities
4DS
purchase plan
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Corporate Action Component Detail
only
ASX +security code and description
4DS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
use
16/12/2021
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
72,916,667
Issue currency
Issue price or consideration per +security
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.04800000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
N/A
Disclaimer
4DS Memory Limited published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:39:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021
0,01 M
0,00 M
0,00 M
Net income 2021
-6,66 M
-4,75 M
-4,75 M
Net cash 2021
4,04 M
2,88 M
2,88 M
P/E ratio 2021
-28,5x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
66,1 M
47,3 M
47,1 M
EV / Sales 2020
4 556x
EV / Sales 2021
27 443x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
87,9%
