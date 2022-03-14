4DS Memory : Proposed issue of securities - 4DS

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
OPTIONS EXPIRING 5 YEARS FROM COMMENCEMENT
30,000,000
confirmed
DATE EX $0.063
Proposed +issue date
28/4/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
1 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
For personal use only
1.1 Name of +Entity
4DS MEMORY LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
145590110
1.3
ASX issuer code
4DS
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
15/3/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
2 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
only
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
Yes
use
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
** Approval
+Security holder approval
28/4/2022
actual?
received/condition met?
Estimated
Comments
Shareholder approval to be sought for the issue of options to Ken Hurley pursuant to his executive services agreement.
personal
Refer to ASX announcement dated 15 March 2022.
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
For
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
4DSAV
Have you received confirmation from
Will the entity be seeking quotation
ASX that the terms of the proposed
of the 'new' class of +securities on
+securities are appropriate and
ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
No
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
OPTIONS EXPIRING 5 YEARS FROM COMMENCEMENT DATE EX $0.063
Proposed issue of securities
3 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
+Security type Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued 30,000,000
only
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Options being issued pursuant to Executive Services Agreement, subject to shareholder approval.
use
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being
provided for the +securities
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from
their issue date?
personal
Yes
proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
Options details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.0630
14/3/2027
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
4DS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
30,000,000
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities
4DS Memory Limited published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 22:39:03 UTC.