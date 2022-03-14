Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  4DS Memory Limited
  News
  Summary
    4DS   AU0000004DS8

4DS MEMORY LIMITED

(4DS)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/14 07:11:35 pm
0.062 AUD   -1.59%
06:40p4DS MEMORY : Proposed issue of securities - 4DS
PU
02/224DS MEMORY : Updated Securities Trading Policy
PU
02/224DS MEMORY : Appendix 4D & Half-Year Financial Statements
PU
4DS Memory : Proposed issue of securities - 4DS

03/14/2022 | 06:40pm EDT
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

4DS MEMORY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

15/3/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

OPTIONS EXPIRING 5 YEARS FROM COMMENCEMENT

30,000,000

confirmed

DATE EX $0.063

Proposed +issue date

28/4/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

4DS MEMORY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

145590110

1.3

ASX issuer code

4DS

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

15/3/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

use

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

28/4/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

Comments

Shareholder approval to be sought for the issue of options to Ken Hurley pursuant to his executive services agreement.

Refer to ASX announcement dated 15 March 2022.

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

4DSAV

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

OPTIONS EXPIRING 5 YEARS FROM COMMENCEMENT DATE EX $0.063

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

+Security type Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 30,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Options being issued pursuant to Executive Services Agreement, subject to shareholder approval.

use

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being

provided for the +securities

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date?

Yes

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Options details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.0630

14/3/2027

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

4DS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

30,000,000

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220315/pdf/4570hbppjy1kr7.pdf

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

28/4/2022

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

Yes

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

No

P rt 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?

No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?

No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Nil

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To be issued pursuant to an Executive Services Agreement.

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds?

No

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

4DS Memory Limited published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 22:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -6,66 M -4,82 M -4,82 M
Net cash 2021 4,04 M 2,93 M 2,93 M
P/E ratio 2021 -28,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 91,4 M 66,1 M 66,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 4 556x
EV / Sales 2021 27 443x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart 4DS MEMORY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
4DS Memory Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 4DS MEMORY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Guido Arnout Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Wilbert van den Hoek Chairman
Michael van Buskirk Chief Engineering Officer
Seshubabu Desu Chief Technology Officer
Howard Digby Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
4DS MEMORY LIMITED-31.52%65
NETAPP, INC.-8.58%18 715
WESTERN DIGITAL-30.53%14 175
PURE STORAGE, INC.-2.70%9 183
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-27.21%2 925
MAXELL, LTD.-18.79%469