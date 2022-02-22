4DS Memory : Updated Securities Trading Policy

1. Introduction

The shares of the Company are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

This policy outlines:

when Directors, senior management and other employees of the Company may deal in Company Securities; when Directors, senior management and other employees of the Company may deal in securities of another publicly traded entity (because they may obtain inside information about another entity's securities while performing their duties for the Company); and procedures to reduce the risk of insider trading.

2. Defined Terms

In this policy:

Black Out Periods means:

two weeks prior to, and 24 hours after the release of the Company's Annual Financial Report; two weeks prior to, and 24 hours after the release of the Half Year Financial Report of the Company; and two weeks prior to, and 24 hours after the release of the Company's quarterly reports (if applicable),

(together the Black Out Periods).

The Company may at its discretion vary this rule in relation to particular Black Out Periods by general announcement to all employees and Directors either before or during the Black Out Periods. However, if any employee of Director is in possession of price sensitive information which is not generally available to the market, then he or she must not deal in the Company's securities at any time.

Clearance Officer means persons appointed by the Company from time to time who are responsible for processing the securities dealing clearance.

Company Securities includes shares, debentures, rights, options and any other financial products of the Company traded on any stock exchange.

Designated Person means a Director or person having authority for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the Company, directly or indirectly, whether as an employee or consultant, and any other person who, from time to time, is notified by the Company that they are deemed a designated person.

Key Management Personnel means a person having authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the Company, directly or indirectly, including any Director (whether executive or otherwise) of the Company.