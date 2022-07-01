Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  4Front Ventures Corp.
  News
  Summary
    FFNT   CA35086B2075

4FRONT VENTURES CORP.

(FFNT)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:57 2022-06-30 pm EDT
0.7100 CAD   -1.39%
04:13p4FRONT VENTURES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/234FRONT VENTURES CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/164FRONT VENTURES : Makes Several Key Senior Leadership, Board of Directors Appointments - Form 8-K
PU
4Front Ventures : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
GULATI CHETAN
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
4Front Ventures Corp. [FFNTF] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O 4FRONT VENTURES CORP. , 5060 N. 40TH STREET, SUITE 120
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
PHOENIX AZ 85018
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
GULATI CHETAN
C/O 4FRONT VENTURES CORP.
5060 N. 40TH STREET, SUITE 120
PHOENIX, AZ85018 		X

Signatures
/s/Chetan Gulati 2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Navy Capital Green Co-Invest Fund, LLC distributed 2,068,082 of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares as an in-kind distribution to a redeeming member.
(2) The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities, except to the extent of his indirect pecuniary interest therein, and this report shall not be deemed an admission that the Reporting Person is the beneficial owner of such securities for purposes of Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or for any other purposes.
(3) The Reporting Person has voting and dipositive control over these shares as he is Managing Member, Head of Research and sits on the investment committee of Navy Capital Green Management, LLC, the investment advisor to Navy Capital Green Fund, LP and Navy Capital Green Co-Invest Fund, LLC and manager of Navy Capital Green Holdings, LLC.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

4Front Ventures Corp. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 149 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 352 M 351 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 488
Free-Float 64,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,71 CAD
Average target price 1,63 CAD
Spread / Average Target 130%
Managers and Directors
Leonid Gontmakher Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith Adams Chief Financial Officer
Kathi P. Lentzsch Chairman
Andrew Thut Chief Investment Officer
David Daily Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
4FRONT VENTURES CORP.-44.09%352
VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.-53.72%1 923
GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC.-63.55%1 884
TERRASCEND CORP.-62.10%578
MARIMED INC.-47.98%159
HIGH TIDE INC.-51.58%126