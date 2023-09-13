4Global PLC - London-based data, services and software company - Launches an artificial intelligence and machine learning trial with Places Leisure. Places Leisure, as part of Places for People, is one of the UK's leading social enterprises, with over 30 million members at around 100 health and wellbeing facilities across the UK annually.

Aims to understand how AI and machine learning techniques can influence the sport/physical activity sector by deriving actionable insights in the following areas: membership cancellation risk identification, understanding the drivers of retention and targeted intervention opportunities. Explains insights derived from this trial will enable 4Global to integrate and enhance predictive data models across various datahub products, expediting the adoption of AI and machine learning within the sports and physical activity sector.

Current stock price: 60.80 pence

12-month change: down 5.0%

