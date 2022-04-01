4iG : Articles of Associations - 1st of April 2022

4 I G N YILVÁNOSAN M ŰKÖDŐ R ÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(IN ENGLISH: 4IG PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY)

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

(the amended1 and consolidated version)

1. INTRODUCTORY PROVISIONS

1.1. FreeSoft Szoftverfejlesztő és Számítástechnikai Szolgáltató Részvénytársaság (in English: FreeSoft Software Development and Computer Service Provider) (hereinafter referred to as: Company) was founded on 08 January 1995 and was registered into the company registration by Pest County Company Registry Court (in Hungarian: Pest Megyei Bíróság Cégbíróság) on 02 March 1995 under the company registration number of Cg. 13-10-040281. On the basis of the order issued by the Capital Court (in Hungarian: Fővárosi Bíróság) as a Company Registry Court (in Hungarian: Cégbíróság) has become competent for company registration as a result of the relocation of the seat of business under the number of 01-10-044993/12. on 02 April 2004 and the Company is defined by the court herein as the legal successor of the merging FreeSoft Kft.

1.2. In line with the Act V of 2013 on the Civil Code (hereinafter referred to as "Act on the Civil Code") and in accordance with the Act CLXXVI on Transformation, Merging and Separation of the Legal Entities (hereinafter referred to as 'Transformation Act'), the Company shall merge with Axis Rendszerház Informatikai Fejlesztő és Tanácsadó Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (in English: Axis IT Development and Advisor Private Limited Liability Company) (seat of business: 1037 Budapest, Montevideo utca 8.; company registration place and number: Company Registry Court of Budapest-Capital Regional Court (in Hungarian: Fővárosi Törvényszék Cégbírósága), 01-09-199169; as 'Merging Company1'), with HUMANsoft Elektronikai Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (in English: HUMANsoft Electronic Private Limited Liability Company) (seat of business: 1037 Budapest, Montevideo utca 8.; company registration place and number: Company Registry Court of Budapest-Capital Regional Court (in Hungarian: Fővárosi Törvényszék Cégbírósága), 01-09-062054;as 'Merging Company2')and with Mensor3D Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (in English: Mensor3D Private Limited Liability Company) (seat of business: 1037 Budapest, Montevideo utca 8.; company registration place and number: Company Registry Court of Budapest-Capital Regional Court (in Hungarian: Főrvárosi Törvényszék Cégbírósága), 01-09-328695, as 'Merging Company3', with that the Merging Company1, the Merging Company2 , and the Merging Company3 (hereinafter Merging Company1, Merging Company2, and Merging Company3 jointly referred to as 'Firstly Merging Companies) merge into the Company. Regarding the merger the shareholders of the Company made decision on the merger upon general meeting resolution, and the Firstly Merging Companies made decision in their resolutions on 13 December 2018.

1.3. In line with the Act on the Civil Code and in accordance with the Transformation, the Company shall merge with DOTO Systems Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: DOTO Systems Private Limited Company) (seat of business: 1037 Budapest, Montevideo utca 8.; company registration place and number: Company Registry Court of Budapest-Capital Regional Court (in Hungarian: Fővárosi Törvényszék Cégbírósága), 01-10-140395; as 'Merging Company4') and with TR Consult Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (in English: TR Consult Private Limited Liability Company) (seat of business: 1037 Budapest, Montevideo utca 8.; company

registration place and number: Company Registry Court of Budapest-Capital Regional Court (in Hungarian: Főrvárosi Törvényszék Cégbírósága), 01-09-686917, as 'Merging Company5'), with that the Merging Company4 and the Merging Company5 (hereinafter Merging Company4 and Merging Company5 jointly referred to as 'Secondly Merging Companies') merge into the Company. Regarding the merger the shareholders of the Company made decision on the merger upon general meeting resolution, and the Merging Companies made decision in their resolutions on 30th of September 2021.

1.4.

The Articles of Association replacing the former Articles of Incorporation was approved by the Company on the general meeting as of 25 April 2004, and it has been amended several times by the general meeting. This consolidated and amended version of the Articles of Association was drafted on the basis of the Resolution of the General Meeting No. 7/2022. (III.31.) the Resolution of the Board of Directors No. 5/2022. (IV.01.) and in accordance with the regulations of the Act V of 2013 on the Civil Code (hereinafter referred to as Act on the Civil Code).

1.5.

The Company shall be formed for an indefinite period of time.

2. THE NAME AND THE REGISTERED SEAT OF THE COMPANY

2.1.

Company name of the Company:

4iG Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: 4iG Public Limited Company)

Abbreviated and short company name:

4iG Nyrt.

2.2.

Company name of the Company

2.3.

2.4.

in a foreign language (English): 4iG Public Limited Company Abbreviated and short company name in a foreign language (English): 4iG Plc. Company name of the Company in a foreign language (German): 4iG Offene Aktiengesellschaft Abbreviated and short company name in a foreign language (German): 4iG Offene AG The seat of business:

1037 Budapest, Montevideo utca 8.

2.5. Branch businesses of the Company: 8000 Székesfehérvár, Seregélyesi út 96. 6722 Szeged, Tisza Lajos körút 41. 4025 Debrecen, Barna utca 23.

2.6. Establishments of the Company: 1037 Budapest, Montevideo utca 2/C. 1037 Budapest Montevideo utca 4. 1037 Budapest, Montevideo utca 6. 1107 Budapest, Somfa utca 10. 3. SCOPE OF THE ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

3.1. With regards the TEÁOR (NACE classification) '08 description, the scope of activities of the Company on the basis of the General Industrial Classification of Economic Activities (NACE classification) is as it follows:

2620 '08 Manufacture of computers and peripheral equipment Manufacture of office machinery and equipment (except computers and 2823 '08 peripheral) 3320 '08 Installation of industrial machinery and equipment 4110 '08 Building construction project organizing 4312 '08 Building area preparation 4651 '08 Wholesale trade services of computers, peripheral units and software 4690 '08 Non-specialized wholesale trade 4741 '08 Retail trade services of computers, peripheral units and software 4742 '08 Retail trade services of telecommunication products 5811 '08 Book publishing services 5812 '08 Publishing directories and mailing lists 5819 '08 Other publishing services 5821 '08 Publishing computer games 5829 '08 Other software publishing services 5911 '08 Motion picture, video and television programme production services 6201 '08 Computer programming (principal activity) 6202 '08 Computer consultancy services 6203 '08 Computer facilities management services 6209 '08 Other information technology and computer service activities

6311 '08

6312 '08

6420 '08

Data processing, hosting and related activities World wide web portal related activities Asset Management (holding)

6820 '08

Renting or operating of own or leased real estate

6920 '08

7021 '08

Accounting, bookkeeping and auditing activities, tax consultancy Public Relations and communication

7022 '08

7112 '08

Business and other management consultancy activities Technical activities, technical advice

7120 '08

Technical investigation, analysis

7219 '08

Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering

7311 '08

Services provided by advertising agency

7490 '08

7733 '08

Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c. Office machinery renting (including computers)

7830 '08

8230 '08

8532 '08

Human resource provision and management Organization of conventions and trade shows Professional intermediate training

8551 '08

8552 '08

Sport and time off trainings Cultural training

8559 '08

8560 '08

Other education services n.e.c. Support services to education

9499 '08

Other community and social activities n.e.c.

9511 '08

Repair and installation services of computers, peripheral units and software

4. SHARE CAPITAL AND SHARES

4.1. The share capital of the Company is 5,586,271,880 5,981,499,480.-HUF, namely Five Billion Five Hundred and Eighty-Six Million Two Hundred and Seventy-One Thousand Eight Hundred and Eighty Five Billion Nine Hundred and Eighty-One Million Four Hundred and Ninety-Nine Thousand Four Hundred and Eighty Hungarian Forints, out of which amount 3,967,835,820.-HUF, namely Three Billion Nine Hundred and Sixty-Seven Million Eight Hundred and Thirty-Five Thousand Eight Hundred and Twenty Hungarian Forints, are contributed in cash while 1,618,436,060 2,013,663,660.-HUF, namely One Billion Six Hundred and Eighteen Million Four Hundred and Thirty-Six Thousand and Sixty Two Billion Thirteen Million Six Hundred and Sixty-Three Thousand Six Hundred and Sixty Hungarian Forints are contribution in kind.

4.2. The Share Capital of the Company consists of 279,313,594 299,074,974 pieces of 'A' series dematerialized ordinary Share at the nominal value of HUF 20. -. The shares are subject to provide equal rights and commitments in every aspect. The shares shall hereby provide equal shareholder rights.

