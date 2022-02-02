4iG : Articles of Associations

4 I G N Y I L V Á N O S A N M Ű K Ö D Ő R É S Z V É N Y T Á R S A S Á G
(IN ENGLISH: 4IG PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY)
A R T I C L E S O F A S S O C I A T I O N
(the amended1and consolidated version)
compiled by:
1 The present consolidated and amended version of the Articles of Association was drafted on the basis of the Resolution of the Board of Directors No. 9/2022 (I.24.). The deleted parts of the text are crossed out, the newly inserted parts of the text are indicated with letters in bold and italics.
I, the undersigned, countersigned this document on its last page. The place and time of the countersignature is also indicated on the last page of this document herein.
K E R T É S Z A N D P A R T N E R S P L L C
DR. KERTÉSZ JÓZSEF TAMÁS, attorney-at-law, partner, bar membership identification number: 36062941
address, telephone, fax: 1062 Budapest, Andrássy út 59., +36 1 920-64-64, +36 1 920-64-65
1 . I N T R O D U C T O R Y P R O V I S I O N S
FreeSoft Szoftverfejlesztő és Számítástechnikai Szolgáltató Részvénytársaság (in English:
FreeSoft Software Development and Computer Service Provider) (hereinafter referred to as: Company) was founded on 08 January 1995 and was registered into the company registration by Pest County Company Registry Court (in Hungarian: Pest Megyei Bíróság Cégbíróság) on 02 March 1995 under the company registration number of Cg. 13-10-040281. On the basis of the order issued by the Capital Court (in Hungarian: Fővárosi Bíróság) as a Company Registry Court (in Hungarian: Cégbíróság) has become competent for company registration as a result of the relocation of the seat of business under the number of 01-10-044993/12. on 02 April 2004 and the Company is defined by the court herein as the legal successor of the merging FreeSoft Kft.
In line with the Act V of 2013 on the Civil Code (hereinafter referred to as "Act on the Civil
Code") and in accordance with the Act CLXXVI on Transformation, Merging and Separation of the Legal Entities (hereinafter referred to as 'Transformation Act'), the Company shall merge with Axis Rendszerház Informatikai Fejlesztő és Tanácsadó Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (in
English: Axis IT Development and Advisor Private Limited Liability Company) (seat of business:
1037 Budapest, Montevideo utca 8.; company registration place and number: Company
Registry Court of Budapest-Capital Regional Court (in Hungarian: Fővárosi Törvényszék Cégbírósága), 01-09-199169; as 'Merging Company1'), with HUMANsoft Elektronikai Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (in English: HUMANsoft Electronic Private Limited Liability Company) (seat of business: 1037 Budapest, Montevideo utca 8.; company registration place and number: Company Registry Court of Budapest-Capital Regional Court (in Hungarian: Fővárosi Törvényszék Cégbírósága), 01-09-062054;as 'Merging Company2')and with Mensor3D Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (in English: Mensor3D Private Limited Liability Company) (seat of business:
1037 Budapest, Montevideo utca 8.; company registration place and number: Company
Registry Court of Budapest-Capital Regional Court (in Hungarian: Főrvárosi Törvényszék Cégbírósága), 01-09-328695, as 'Merging Company3', with that the Merging Company1, the Merging Company2 , and the Merging Company3 (hereinafter Merging Company1, Merging Company2, and Merging Company3 jointly referred to as 'Firstly Merging Companies) merge into the Company. Regarding the merger the shareholders of the Company made decision on the merger upon general meeting resolution, and the Firstly Merging Companies made decision in their resolutions on 13 December 2018.
In line with the Act on the Civil Code and in accordance with the Transformation, the Company shall merge with DOTO Systems Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: DOTO Systems Private Limited Company) (seat of business: 1037 Budapest, Montevideo utca 8.; company registration place and number: Company Registry Court of Budapest-Capital Regional
Court (in Hungarian: Fővárosi Törvényszék Cégbírósága), 01-10-140395; as 'Merging
Company4') and with TR Consult Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (in English: TR Consult Private
Limited Liability Company) (seat of business: 1037 Budapest, Montevideo utca 8.; company
registration place and number: Company Registry Court of Budapest-Capital Regional Court (in
Hungarian: Főrvárosi Törvényszék Cégbírósága), 01-09-686917, as 'Merging Company5'), with that the Merging Company4 and the Merging Company5 (hereinafter Merging Company4 and Merging Company5 jointly referred to as 'Secondly Merging Companies') merge into the Company. Regarding the merger the shareholders of the Company made decision on the merger upon general meeting resolution, and the Merging Companies made decision in their resolutions on 30th of September 2021.
The Articles of Association replacing the former Articles of Incorporation was approved by the Company on the general meeting as of 25 April 2004, and it has been amended several times by the general meeting. This consolidated and amended version of the Articles of Association was drafted on the basis ofthe Resolution of the General Meeting No. 18/2021 (IX.30.), the Resolution of the General Meeting No. 25/2021 (IX.30.) and the Resolution of the General Meeting No. 26/2021 (IX.30.)the Resolution of the Board of Directors No. 9/2022 (I.24.) and in accordance with the regulations of the Act V of 2013 on the Civil Code (hereinafter referred to as Act on the Civil Code).
The Company shall be formed for an indefinite period of time.
2 . T H E N A M E A N D T H E R E G I S T E R E D S E A T O F T H E C O M P A N Y
Company name of the Company:
4iG Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: 4iG Public Limited Company)
Abbreviated and short company name:
4iG Nyrt.
Company name of the Company
in a foreign language (English):
4iG Public Limited Company
Abbreviated and short company name
in a foreign language (English):
4iG Plc.
2.3. Company name of the Company
in a foreign language (German):
4iG Offene Aktiengesellschaft
Abbreviated and short company name
in a foreign language (German):
4iG Offene AG
The seat of business:
1037 Budapest, Montevideo utca 8.
Branch businesses of the Company:
8000 Székesfehérvár, Seregélyesi út 96.
6722 Szeged, Tisza Lajos körút 41.
4025 Debrecen, Barna utca 23.
Establishments of the Company:
1037 Budapest, Montevideo utca 2/C.
1037 Budapest Montevideo utca 4.
1037 Budapest, Montevideo utca 6.
1107 Budapest, Somfa utca 10.
3 . S C O P E O F T H E A C T I V I T I E S O F T H E C O M P A N Y
3.1. With regards the TEÁOR (NACE classification) '08 description, the scope of activities of the Company on the basis of the General Industrial Classification of Economic Activities (NACE classification) is as it follows:
2620 '08 Manufacture of computers and peripheral equipment
Manufacture of office machinery and equipment (except computers and
2823 '08
peripheral)
3320 '08
Installation of industrial machinery and equipment
4110 '08
Building construction project organizing
4312 '08
Building area preparation
4651 '08
Wholesale trade services of computers, peripheral units and software
4690 '08
Non-specialized wholesale trade
4741 '08
Retail trade services of computers, peripheral units and software
4742 '08
Retail trade services of telecommunication products
5811 '08
Book publishing services
5812 '08
Publishing directories and mailing lists
5819 '08
Other publishing services
5821 '08
Publishing computer games
5829 '08 Other software publishing services
5911 '08 Motion picture, video and television programme production services
8230 '08 Organization of conventions and trade shows
8532 '08 Professional intermediate training
8551 '08 Sport and time off trainings
8552 '08 Cultural training
8559 '08 Other education services n.e.c.
8560 '08 Support services to education
9499 '08 Other community and social activities n.e.c.
9511 '08 Repair and installation services of computers, peripheral units and software
4 . S H A R E C A P I T A L A N D S H A R E S
4.1. The share capital of the Company is 2,064,158,4204,392,516,620.-HUF, namely Two Billion andSixty-FourMillion One Hundred andFifty-eightThousand Four Hundred and TwentyFour Billion and Three Hundred andNinety-TwoMillion Five Hundred and Sixteen Thousand and Six Hundred and Twenty Hungarian Forints, out of which amount 635.000.0002,963,358,200.-HUF, namely Six Hundred andThirty-fiveMillionTwo Billion Nine Hundred andSixty-ThreeMillion Three Hundred andFifty-EightThousand Two Hundred Hungarian Forints, are contributed in cash while 1,429,158,420.-HUF, namely One Billion One Hundred and Fifty-eight Thousand Four Hundred and Twenty Hungarian Forints are contribution in kind.
