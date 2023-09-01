CONSOLIDATED
financial report
H1
2023
30 JUNE 2023
HALF-YEARLY REPORT
Data in millions of HUF, unless otherwise indicated
TABLE OF CONTENTS
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and comprehensive income
10
Consolidated statement of financial position
11
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
12
Consolidated statement of cash flows
13
1.
General section
14
1.1.
Presentation of the company
14
1.2.
General information about the Company
14
1.3.
Share information
15
1.4.
Ownership structure
16
1.5.
Officials
17
1.6.
Remuneration of officials
17
1.7.
4iG shareholdings of executive officers as of 30 June 2023
17
1.8.
Authorised signatories of the Report
18
1.9.
Election and removal of officials
18
1.10.
Powers of officials
18
1.11.
Amendment of the Articles of Association
18
1.12.
Basis of preparation of the balance sheet
18
2.
Accounting policies and other explanatory information
19
2.1.
Adjustment of previous year's financial data
19
2.2.
Subsidiaries included in consolidation
24
2.3.
The accounting policy
25
3.
Net sales revenue
25
4.
Other operating revenue
26
5.
Cost of goods and services sold
27
6.
Operating expenses
27
7.
Staff costs
28
8.
Other operating expenses
28
9.
Depreciation and amortisation
29
10.
Financial income and expenses
29
11.
Income taxes
30
12.
Total comprehensive income
30
13.
Earnings per share
31
1
30 JUNE 2023
HALF-YEARLY REPORT
Data in millions of HUF, unless otherwise indicated
14.
Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
31
15.
Customer relationship
31
16.
Right of use of assets
32
17.
Contract assets
33
18.
Deferred tax receivables and liabilities
33
19.
Goodwill
34
20.
Other investments and other non-current assets
36
21.
Cash and cash equivalents
36
22.
Trade receivables
36
23.
Other receivables and other accrued and deferred assets
37
24.
Actual income tax receivables and liabilities
38
25.
Securities
39
26.
Inventories
39
27.
Assets held for sale and liabilities related to assets held for sale
39
28.
Share capital
40
29.
Treasury shares
40
30.
Capital reserve
41
31.
Accumulated other comprehensive income
41
31.1.
Valuation reserve for fair valuation
41
31.2.
Accumulated foreign exchange rate differences
41
32.
Non-controlling interest
42
33.
Provisions
42
34.
Non-current loans, borrowings, bonds and current loans, borrowings, bonds
43
35.
Finance lease liabilities
48
36.
Other non-current liabilities
49
37.
Trade payables
50
38.
Dividends payable to owners
50
39.
Other current liabilities and accruals
50
40.
Segment information
51
41.
Risk management
54
42.
Financial instruments
62
43.
Transactions with related parties
65
44.
Off-balance sheet items
65
45.
4iG ESOP Organisation
65
46.
Events after the balance sheet date
66
2
30 JUNE 2023
HALF-YEARLY REPORT
Data in millions of HUF, unless otherwise indicated
47.
Principle of going concern
67
48.
Responsible corporate governance report and statement
67
STATEMENT
68
The Consolidated Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company by written resolution on the 31 August 2023, by virtue of Board Resolution No. 1/2023 (31.08.).
3
30 JUNE 2023
HALF-YEARLY REPORT
Data in millions of HUF, unless otherwise indicated
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Introduction
4iG Plc. (hereinafter referred to as "4iG", "Company", "Enterprise", "Group", "4iG Group") has undergone a major transformation in recent years through acquisitions in the telecoms and IT sectors in Hungary and the Western Balkans, creating a new regional ICT group in the Central and SouthEastern European region. The Group developed into Hungary's second largest convergent telecoms operator and the market leader among Hungarian IT system integrators. Moreover, its telecom companies in Montenegro and Albania have established themselves as leading players within their respective markets.
The strategic acquisition of the Vodafone Magyarország Távközlési Zrt in the first quarter of 2023 enabled 4iG Group to gain the necessary size, scale, and critical foundation to exploit synergies and capitalize on the convergence between its Telecommunications, IT and Space divisions, both domestically and in international markets. One of the key principles behind 4iG's future growth strategy could be the exploitation of opportunities stemming from the integration of its subsidiaries and the rationalization of the Group's existing telecommunications infrastructure. In the first half of 2023, the 4iG Group initiated a strategic review of its domestic and international operations, whereby the Company is exploring infrastructure separation and monetization opportunities. The primary objective of this initiative is to enhance deleverage, optimize asset utilization, and stimulate growth. The scope of the review encompasses both the fixed infrastructure within Hungary and the passive mobile infrastructure in the Western Balkans.
Hungary
4iG Group successfully streamlined its domestic portfolio of mobile networks in Hungary. Commencing on the 1st of July, the company migrated DIGIMobil customers to the Vodafone networks, while retaining DIGI as their designated operator. Subsequently, 4iG Group divested the tower network, active and passive radio network equipment, spectrum usage rights and radio licenses for the 1800 MHz frequency band previously carved out to MIS Omega Mobilhálózat Kft., to Pro-M Professzionális Mobilszolgáltató Zrt. The total transaction value of HUF 68 billion includes the cost of one-year operation required by Pro-M Zrt. and the costs of building the new core network for the tower infrastructure. Pro-M Zrt. will pay the acquisition price in three instalments, with the final payment due by the 31st of July 2024. The sale of DIGI's mobile infrastructure not only aligns with 4iG Group's telecommunications integration and monetization objectives but also yields a substantial return on investment on 4iG's prior acquisition of DIGI, while also enhancing DIGI's EBITDA generating capacity going forward. The Group will allocate the proceeds from the transaction partly to deleverage and partly to invest in the transformation process and development of its fixed and mobile network infrastructure.
4
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
4iG Nyrt. published this content on 31 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 14:28:16 UTC.