CONSOLIDATED

financial report

H1

2023

30 JUNE 2023

HALF-YEARLY REPORT

Data in millions of HUF, unless otherwise indicated

TABLE OF CONTENTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and comprehensive income

Consolidated statement of financial position

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

Consolidated statement of cash flows

1.

General section

1.1.

Presentation of the company

1.2.

General information about the Company

1.3.

Share information

1.4.

Ownership structure

1.5.

Officials

1.6.

Remuneration of officials

1.7.

4iG shareholdings of executive officers as of 30 June 2023

1.8.

Authorised signatories of the Report

1.9.

Election and removal of officials

1.10.

Powers of officials

1.11.

Amendment of the Articles of Association

1.12.

Basis of preparation of the balance sheet

2.

Accounting policies and other explanatory information

2.1.

Adjustment of previous year's financial data

2.2.

Subsidiaries included in consolidation

2.3.

The accounting policy

3.

Net sales revenue

4.

Other operating revenue

5.

Cost of goods and services sold

6.

Operating expenses

7.

Staff costs

8.

Other operating expenses

9.

Depreciation and amortisation

10.

Financial income and expenses

11.

Income taxes

12.

Total comprehensive income

13.

Earnings per share

14.

Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

15.

Customer relationship

16.

Right of use of assets

17.

Contract assets

18.

Deferred tax receivables and liabilities

19.

Goodwill

20.

Other investments and other non-current assets

21.

Cash and cash equivalents

22.

Trade receivables

23.

Other receivables and other accrued and deferred assets

24.

Actual income tax receivables and liabilities

25.

Securities

26.

Inventories

27.

Assets held for sale and liabilities related to assets held for sale

28.

Share capital

29.

Treasury shares

30.

Capital reserve

31.

Accumulated other comprehensive income

31.1.

Valuation reserve for fair valuation

31.2.

Accumulated foreign exchange rate differences

32.

Non-controlling interest

33.

Provisions

34.

Non-current loans, borrowings, bonds and current loans, borrowings, bonds

35.

Finance lease liabilities

36.

Other non-current liabilities

37.

Trade payables

38.

Dividends payable to owners

39.

Other current liabilities and accruals

40.

Segment information

41.

Risk management

42.

Financial instruments

43.

Transactions with related parties

44.

Off-balance sheet items

45.

4iG ESOP Organisation

46.

Events after the balance sheet date

47.

Principle of going concern

48.

Responsible corporate governance report and statement

STATEMENT

The Consolidated Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company by written resolution on the 31 August 2023, by virtue of Board Resolution No. 1/2023 (31.08.).

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Introduction

4iG Plc. (hereinafter referred to as "4iG", "Company", "Enterprise", "Group", "4iG Group") has undergone a major transformation in recent years through acquisitions in the telecoms and IT sectors in Hungary and the Western Balkans, creating a new regional ICT group in the Central and SouthEastern European region. The Group developed into Hungary's second largest convergent telecoms operator and the market leader among Hungarian IT system integrators. Moreover, its telecom companies in Montenegro and Albania have established themselves as leading players within their respective markets.

The strategic acquisition of the Vodafone Magyarország Távközlési Zrt in the first quarter of 2023 enabled 4iG Group to gain the necessary size, scale, and critical foundation to exploit synergies and capitalize on the convergence between its Telecommunications, IT and Space divisions, both domestically and in international markets. One of the key principles behind 4iG's future growth strategy could be the exploitation of opportunities stemming from the integration of its subsidiaries and the rationalization of the Group's existing telecommunications infrastructure. In the first half of 2023, the 4iG Group initiated a strategic review of its domestic and international operations, whereby the Company is exploring infrastructure separation and monetization opportunities. The primary objective of this initiative is to enhance deleverage, optimize asset utilization, and stimulate growth. The scope of the review encompasses both the fixed infrastructure within Hungary and the passive mobile infrastructure in the Western Balkans.

Hungary

4iG Group successfully streamlined its domestic portfolio of mobile networks in Hungary. Commencing on the 1st of July, the company migrated DIGIMobil customers to the Vodafone networks, while retaining DIGI as their designated operator. Subsequently, 4iG Group divested the tower network, active and passive radio network equipment, spectrum usage rights and radio licenses for the 1800 MHz frequency band previously carved out to MIS Omega Mobilhálózat Kft., to Pro-M Professzionális Mobilszolgáltató Zrt. The total transaction value of HUF 68 billion includes the cost of one-year operation required by Pro-M Zrt. and the costs of building the new core network for the tower infrastructure. Pro-M Zrt. will pay the acquisition price in three instalments, with the final payment due by the 31st of July 2024. The sale of DIGI's mobile infrastructure not only aligns with 4iG Group's telecommunications integration and monetization objectives but also yields a substantial return on investment on 4iG's prior acquisition of DIGI, while also enhancing DIGI's EBITDA generating capacity going forward. The Group will allocate the proceeds from the transaction partly to deleverage and partly to invest in the transformation process and development of its fixed and mobile network infrastructure.

