    4IG   HU0000167788

4IG NYRT.

(4IG)
4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC - Amendment of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting

02/01/2022 | 05:09pm EST
Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC

Amendment of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting

4iG PLC ("4iG") hereby informs the market that the KZF Vagyonkezelő Kft. as the shareholder owning 52.35% of the shares issued by 4iG has initiated at the Board of Directors of the 4iG to add the following agenda items to the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting convened on 24th February 2022, based on Section 3:259 Subsection (2) of the Act V of 2013 on the Civil Code within the deadline indicated therein, i.e. on 01st February 2022, in such a way that the new agenda item on the authorization of the Board of Directors to increase the share capital of the 4iG would be added as agenda item No. 4 immediately after the current agenda item No. 3 due to logical reasons, thus, the current agenda item No. 4 [Decision on the amendment of the Articles of Association of the Company (the amended and consolidated version of articles of association)] of the Invitation of the Extraordinary General Meeting published on 25th January 20221 should be added after the new agenda item, as well as a new No. 6 agenda item should be added on the approval of the Rules of Procedure of the Supervisory Board. Based on the above, the new agenda item No. 4 contains the following, while the previous agenda item No. 4 should be added as the new agenda item No. 5, after which a new No. 6 agenda item should be added as follows:

  1. Decision on the authorization of the Board of Directors of the Company till 31st May 2022 to increase the share capital of the Company - by any method(s) of share capital increase permitted by law -, (i) by a total of 19,761,381 newly issued ordinary shares with the same rights
    (series "A") each with a nominal value of HUF 20, i.e. twenty Hungarian Forints and with issuance value of HUF 670, i.e. six hundred and seventy Hungarian Forints, (ii) by a total of
    9,463,882 newly issued ordinary shares with the same rights (series "A") each with a nominal value of HUF 20, i.e. twenty Hungarian Forints and with issuance value of HUF 850, i.e. eight hundred and fifty Hungarian Forints, including all related issues and decisions otherwise within the competence of the General Meeting, including amendments to the Articles of Association
  2. Decision on the amendment of the Articles of Association of the Company (the amended and consolidated version of articles of association)
  3. Decision on the approval of the consolidated text of the Rules of Procedure of the Supervisory Board with amendments

Budapest, February 01st, 2022

4iG PLC

1 https://bet.hu/newkibdata/128665533/4iG_20220125_RT_KGY_meghivo_EN.pdf

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8.

Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Fax: +36 1 270 7679

Email: info@4ig.hu

Internet: www.4ig.hu

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 22:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
